Groupe PSA Creates New Electric Business Unit

Groupe PSA has been looking to expand its business in the world of electric mobility and it's managed to create a Business Unit that will be dedicated to electric vehicles. The new unit will have a global scope and will leverage all factors necessary to deliver models that meet customer expectations, in line with the highest service standards. It will be responsible for defining and deploying the Group's electric vehicle strategy and rolling out the related products and services.

Alexandre Guignard, is appointed Senior Vice President of the BU, responsible for the profitable development of these operations, in all regions concerned, and will lead initiatives to help meet the Group's CO2 targets, in compliance with the 2020 and subsequent European standards for CO2 emissions.

Groupe PSA aims to offer a differentiated customer experience that creates value and fosters ties with the Group, its five car brands, Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Opel/Vauxhall, and its Free2move mobility brand.

Linda Jackson, Chief Executive Officer of Citroen, to whom the BU will report, said, "The energy transition is an opportunity that our company has seized by launching an unprecedented technological offensive made possible by our multi-energy platforms. The challenge for this Business Unit, which benefits from an experience built up over several years within the Group, will be to provide the best vehicles at the best time to satisfy our customers and thereby ensure the best economic conditions for launching Groupe PSA's electric vehicles into the market."

