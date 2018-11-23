New Cars and Bikes in India

Groupe PSA And CK Birla Group Inaugurate First Powertrain Plant In India

The plant is owned by PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt. Ltd., a 50:50 joint-venture created in 2017 between Groupe PSA, France and AVTEC.

Carlos Tavares, Groupe PSA and CK Birla, CK Birla Group at the inauguration

Groupe PSA and AVTEC Ltd (a CK Birla Group Co.) inaugurated their greenfield plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu. This marks the formal start of industrial set up of this site, which will manufacture and supply eco-friendly powertrain for the global and domestic market, in-line with the future industry norms. The initial manufacturing capacity of this state-of-the-art plant will be about 3 lakh units per year for the transmissions and 2 lakh units for the BS 6 compliant engines. The manufacturing set up has been completed in a record time of less than 2 years.

The plant will manufacture gearboxes in Phase I to support both the India project as well as supplying Groupe PSA needs. The peak investment in this manufacturing set up would go up to ₹ 600 crore and will generate direct employment of around 800 people.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Managing Board Groupe PSA said, "We want to be Indian in India. With this inauguration, we have taken another critical step towards the execution of our Push to Pass strategic plan and commitment towards the Indian customers. The quality of the relation with our partner, the CK Birla Group, is paramount to the success of our common project, with the creation of a complete eco-system in India."

We expect a product launch in either 2019 or the 2020 Indian Auto Expo 

The plant is owned by PSA AVTEC Powertrain Pvt. Ltd., a 50:50 joint-venture created in 2017 between Groupe PSA, France and AVTEC. It benefits from Groupe PSA latest technology and the CK Birla Group's engineering and manufacturing expertise.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Vs Mahindra Marazzo: Specification Comparison
2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review
2019 Triumph Street Twin First Ride Review
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
2019 Tata Harrier Interior Teased Ahead Of Reveal Next Month
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
