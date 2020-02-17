Great Wall Likely To Buy GM's Thailand Car Plant

China's Great Wall Motor said on Monday it had signed a binding agreement to purchase a car plant from General Motors in Thailand.

Great Wall said in a statement it expects to complete transaction of Rayong car plant, which is currently operated by GM, by the end of 2020.

GM said on Monday it was rearranging global operations.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.