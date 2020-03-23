Great Deals On Offer For BS4 Premium Bikes

The deadline to meet BS6 emission norms ends on March 31, 2020, and that's when manufacturers will not be able to sell a BS4 vehicle in the Indian market. Even as the country is gripped by the novel coronavirus pandemic, there has been no decision to extend the deadline as of now. Manufacturers are more eager than ever to clear existing stocks and are offering some very good offers and discounts to entice buyers. For those looking to bring home a motorcycle and scooter and are looking to snatch a good deal, now is a good time. That being said, please talk to your dealership first before venturing out of your home to purchase the vehicle. Here's a list of the BS4 offers that two-wheeler manufacturers have to offer. Do note that offers available at showrooms will differ from dealer to dealer.

The Triumph Tiger 800 XR gets benefits up to ₹ 2.8 lakh with a host of accessories and extended warranty

Triumph Motorcycles

Triumph Motorcycles India is offering discounts on select bikes in its range. The Triumph Bonneville T100 BS4 motorcycles can be had with zero per cent interest and an EMI of ₹ 11,599, while the Street Scrambler is being offered with an easy EMI option of ₹ 8700 on the last few BS4 units. The Triumph Street Twin remains one of the entry-level offerings from the brand and can be purchased with an EMI option of ₹ 7500 on the BS4 stock.

The big benefits come on the big motorcycles. The Triumph Tiger 800 XR BS4 is being offered with benefits up to ₹ 2.8 lakh. This includes a pannier set worth ₹ 1 lakh and a store voucher worth ₹ 1.5 lakh. In addition, Triumph is also offering an extended warranty of two years. For those looking at the off-road-ready Tiger 800 XCx, the benefits are worth ₹ 1.66 lakh. This includes a pannier set worth ₹ 1 lakh and an in-store voucher worth ₹ 35,000 and an extended warranty worth ₹ 31,000. Meanwhile, the Street Triple RS is being offered with an EMI of ₹ 10,999 for five years. That being said, the new Street Triple RS is set to go on sale on March 25, 2020, so do ask your respective Triumph dealer for a larger discount if they have stocks of the older model.

The Ducati Panigale V4 S gets a discount of ₹ 1.5 lakh, while the Monster 821 is more affordable by ₹ 3 lakh

Ducati

It's a discount galore at Ducati dealerships. The BS4 Ducati Multistrada 1200 Enduro gets the biggest price cut of ₹ 3.5 lakh, while its replacement - the Multistrada 1260 gets a discount of ₹ 3 lakh. The Ducati Scrambler 1100 and Monster 821 also get ₹ 3 lakh discount, while the Ducati Diavel range is offered with ₹ 2.5 lakh discount. The Ducati Multistrada 1260 Enduro and the Panigale V4 S get a price cut of ₹ 1.5 lakh, while the Panigale 959 and the Panigale 959 Corsa each get a discount of ₹ 1 lakh.

Discounts on the Harley-Davidson bikes range from ₹ 75,000, going up to ₹ 4 lakh

Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson India is offering massive discounts on its range of motorcycles. The Softail range is offered with flat discounts of up to ₹ 2 lakh and includes the Harley-Davidson Fatboy, Heritage Softail, and the Deluxe. The Harley-Davidson Fat Bob is offered with a discount of up to ₹ 1.5 lakh, which also extends to the Iron 883, 1200 Custom, Roadster and Forty-Eight of the 2018 model year. The 2019 models are being offered with discounts of up to ₹ 75,000. Meanwhile, dealerships have even better discounts on offer on final BS4 stocks as high as up to ₹ 4 lakh.

The Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 are being offered with a discount of ₹ 20,000 and several benefits

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India is offering a number of discounts on the BS4 stocks of its mass-market range but sadly does not have any offers on its premium line-up of bikes. It is, however, offering benefits on the new 250 cc range. The Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Gixxer SF 250 are being offered with a discount of ₹ 20,000. There's free insurance as well worth ₹ 12,000 and exchange benefit up to ₹ 7000. While the Suzuki Hayabusa has been discontinued, there's a good chance to get an offer at the dealer level on the GSX-S750, V-Strom 650 XT and even the GSX-R1000. So make sure to check with your Suzuki dealer on offers and discounts, especially if you choose to pay outright.

The Indian Scout and the Chief Dark Horse are being with a discount of ₹ 1 lakh at the dealer level

Indian Motorcycles

Indian Motorcycles has said that it does not have any offers on BS4 stocks. The company does have single units available of the 2020 Indian Scout (Thunder Black), 2018 Scout Bobber (Star Silver Smoke), 2018 Chief Dark Horse (Thunder Black Smoke), and the 2019 FTR Race Replica in its fleet. In addition, there are eight units of the Indian FTR1200S (Thunder Metallic over Thunder Black) and one unit of the FTR1200S (Red over Steel Gray) available. At the dealer level, the Indian Scout and the Chief Dark Horse are getting a discount of ₹ 1 lakh.

BMW G 310 R & the G 310 GS can be purchased at the ex-showroom price, inclusive of registration, insurance and road tax

BMW Motorrad

BMW Motorrad India is offering a hefty discount of ₹ 70,000 on the entry-level G 310 R and the G 310 GS motorcycles. Both bikes are also being offered at an on-road price tag of ₹ 2.99 lakh and ₹ 3.49 lakh, which are in-fact the ex-showroom prices for the bikes. In addition, dealers offering discounts up to ₹ 3.50 lakh on the BMW F850 GS.

The Honda CB1000R gets a discount of ₹ 2 lakh over the ex-showroom price of ₹ 14.4 lakh (ex-showroom)

Honda

Honda does not have major discounts on its premium line-up of BS5 motorcycles, but dealerships are handing out a discount of ₹ 2 lakh on the CB1000R. On the Honda CB300R, the company is offering a flat discount of ₹ 5000, while other motorcycles get a discount of ₹ 10,000 on the final BS4 stocks.

Kawasaki India has already introduced the BS6 Z650, while the BS4 stocks get a discount of ₹ 75,000

Kawasaki

India Kawasaki Motor is offering flat discounts of ₹ 85,000 on the Ninja 650 and ₹ 75,000 on the Z650 offerings. Dealers are also offering discounts on the limited BS4 stocks of the Ninja ZX-6R, Vulcan S, Versys 650 and the Ninja 400. Furthermore, the company is offering an extended warranty of 1 year/30,000 km, in addition to the standard two-year warranty that the manufacturer has to offer.

The 790 Duke was launched at a price of ₹ 8.63 lakh (ex-showroom) with volumes limited to 100 units

KTM

KTM India is offering a massive discount of ₹ 2.65 lakh on the 790 Duke. That brings the ex-showroom price on the middleweight naked motorcycle to just ₹ 5.99 lakh on the remaining BS4 stocks, and for that price, the motorcycle is a steal.

The BS4 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800's original asking price is ₹ 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

MV Agusta

MotoRoyale - the multi-brand dealerships that sell MV Agusta motorcycles in India is offering a flat discount of ₹ 3 lakh on the MV Agusta F3 800 RC, Brutale 800 America and the Turismo Veloce 800. Sadly, the bikes have not been updated to BS6 emission norms in India.

