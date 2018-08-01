Grand i10 And i20 Facelift Pulls Hyundai's Sales In July 2018

Hyundai Motor India today released its monthly sales report and the carmaker has registered a total growth of 7.7 per cent in July 2018. The company's cumulative sales for last month accounted for 59,590 units, compared to the 55,315 vehicles that were sold during the same month last year. Growth in the domestic market was pretty marginal at 43,481 units, gaining a growth of 1.1 per cent, as against the 43,007 sold in July 2017. Exports in July 2018, on the other hand, went up by 31 per cent, with 16,109 units, compared to the 12,308 that were exported in July 2017.

Also Read: Hyundai To Expand Production Capacity By 2019 With No Additional Investment

Advertisement

Commenting on the company's sale performance in the month of July, Y K Koo, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India, said, "Hyundai continues strong growth trajectory with cumulative volume of 59,590 units registering a growth of 7.7 per cent on the strong performance of Grand i10, New i20, New 2018 Creta and Next-Gen Verna. A positive growth trend is visible with the stabilization of macro-economic factors, good monsoons along with an increase in customer confidence and sentiment towards a new vehicle purchase."

HMIL sales July 2018 July 2017 (%) Domestic 43,481 43,007 1.1 Exports 16,109 12,308 31 Cumulative 59,590 55,315 7.7

Last month Hyundai also increased the price of the Grand i10 by up to 3 per cent, stating an increase in the input and material costs. The price hike will vary from ₹ 14,205 to ₹ 22,409 based on the variant and are applicable from this month.

As for future launches, the company will introduce its all-new entry-level hatchback, codenamed AH2, for India in October this year. The car is expected to revive the Santro nameplate in India, and Hyundai will be annoying the official name in early October, followed by launch a couple of weeks later.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.