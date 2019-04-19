New Cars and Bikes in India

GoZero Plans To Open 18 Experience Centres Across India By 2021

Electric Bike Maker GoZero Mobility is planning a three-part expansion approach for India that will include 18 experience centres, 80 channel partners and over 1000 retailers over the next few years.

The experience centres will have retail centre for electric bikes, merchandise and accessories.

  • The company has commenced operations with its first outlet in Kolkata.
  • The company will also retail its offerings online.
British electric bike maker GoZero Mobility around its foray in the Indian EV market earlier this year and have now announced its expansion plans for the Indian market. The company has commenced operations with its first outlet in Kolkata and plans to have a three-part expansion approach with 18 experience centres, 80 channel partners that will target 1000+ retailers. The company will also retail its offerings online while expanding its retail network by 2021.

Speaking about the expansion plans, Ankit Kumar, CEO, GoZero Mobility said, "E-bikes industry has a huge potential in India with the Government emphasising on electric mobility. Also, the people here are becoming more health conscious and opting for electric bikes. We have taken our own time to understand the market and devise the best offerings for our consumers and channel partners. We wish to give them the best in the industry. We have received an overwhelming response throughout the country with over 350 applicants for channel partnership & franchise network experience centres."

GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At ₹ 29,999

deh4l5dgThe GoZero One is priced at ₹ 32,999 and is powered by a 400 Wh lithium battery.

The 18 experience centres will be operational by 2021 and will be franchise owned and franchise operated. The experience centres will have retail centre for electric bikes, merchandise and accessories, after sales desk and test drive enabled. The centres will also fulfill online orders for the brand in the respective areas.

GoZero commenced operations in India with the launch of two electric bikes - One and Mile. The GoZero One is priced at ₹ 32,999 and is powered by a 400 Wh lithium EnerDrive battery that offers a range of 60 km on a single charge. The GoZero Mile, meanwhile, is priced at ₹ 29,999 and uses a 300 Wh lithium battery pack and comes with a 45 km range. Both the e-bikes come with lockable battery pack which makes it very convenient to charge & carry.

GoZero claims that the global electric bike market is witnessing a growth of 9 per cent between 2017-2022. The Indian government too has been promoting the use of electric vehicles and the new GoZero bikes do fit into the government's long-term plan.

Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Ford Ecosport: Specification Comparison
Hyundai Venue Vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Vs Mahindra XUV300 Vs Tata Nexon Vs Ford Ecosport: Specification Comparison
Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Bajaj Qute LPG Variant To Be Launched By End Of May 2019
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda BigWing Retail Chain For Big Bikes Inaugurated
Honda BigWing Retail Chain For Big Bikes Inaugurated
