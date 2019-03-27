GoZero Electric Bikes Launched In India, Prices Start At Rs. 29,999

The two-wheeler electric mobility space has been growing substantially in India. While most of it is credited to the electric scooters, there are other manufacturers who all see it as a potential market. One such company is the UK based GoZero Mobility which is an electric bike maker and has started operations in India with two new products. GoZero has launched the Mile and One electric bikes in India at ₹ 29,999 and ₹ 32,999 respectively.

The GoZero Mile is more suited for daily commute and is powered by a 300 Wh battery which gives it a range of 45 kms whereas the GoZero One which is the flagship model is for trekking and off-road purpose and is powered by a 400 Wh battery which gives it a range of 60 km. Being designed to go off-road, the One also gets fatter rubber with slightly more profiling and a tweaked front shock absorber. Moreover, the Mile gets three paddle assist modes while the One has five paddle assist modes. What all remain common in both these bikes are features like disc brakes, cruise control, and display screen. The battery pack on both the bikes are swappable which means you can take them out and can plug it into the regular power sockets. It's similar to charging your phone and it takes 2.5 hours for a full charge.

The electric bike market is still at a very nascent stage in India and GoZero definitely has an early mover advantage. The company which is primarily targeting metro cities will also expand to smaller cities in India and will open 80 dealerships in the country in the next three years along with 18 experience centres across the country. Go Zero has partnered with Kolkata based Kirti Solar for the local manufacturing of its products and will be launching three more products this year. One of its upcoming products will be designed for food delivery and could be used by online food vendors such as Swiggy and Zomato. Ankit Kumar- CEO, GoZero is confident about the market acceptance of its brand and has an ambitious target to scale up to 75,000 units annually in the next five years with up to 1000 touchpoints across the country.

