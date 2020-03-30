New Cars and Bikes in India

Coronavirus Crisis: Government Asks Automobile Companies To Manufacture Ventilators

The Union Health Ministry says Automobile manufacturers are already working towards making Ventilators to take on the deadly CoronaVirus

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Minister Of Health And Family Welfare said that supplies will begin shortly

Fighting the CoronaVirus disease isn't an easy task and the Union Government is using all the possible resources in making the necessary equipment available as early as possible. As Automobile manufacturers have had to stop production in their respective plants they have now been roped in by the Health Ministry to manufacture Ventilators and make them available as early as possible for use. The Ministry says many automakers are already working towards this end and supplies are expected to begin shortly.

Some of India's biggest Automobile manufacturers have already shared over the last few days their plans on making Ventilators and other equipment available to fight the CoronaVirus. While Mahindra has already come up with a Ventilator Prototype and an updated version is expected soon, Maruti Suzuki has also started work with a health partner to make around 10,000 Ventilators every month. The partner Agva Healthcare, Noida is expected to commence supplies to the Government in the 2nd week of April. Tata Sons, the parent company of Tata Motors, has also announced a huge contribution of ₹ 1000 crore in the fight against COVID-19 or novel Coronavirus, of which some amount will be used to make Ventilators. Bike makers like Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor company have also made significant contributions in a bid to tackle the disease.

The Union Health Ministry has also shared that this will be in addition to over 14,000 existing Ventilators that have been earmarked for Covid19 patients in various hospitals in the country. In addition to this Bharat Electronics Ltd., one of 9 PSU's under the Ministry of Defence has been assigned the task to manufacture 30,000 Ventilators in the next two months in collaboration with local manufacturers.

