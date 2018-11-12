New Cars and Bikes in India

Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations

Individuals will not require any license to use the facility for commercial purpose.

View Photos

In a bid to support the sales of electric vehicles (EV) in India, the Power ministry is looking into a new electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure policy which will allow individuals to set up charging stations for commercial use as informed by RK Singh, Power & Renewable Energy minister. "We have circulated the EV Charging Policy for comments among other department/ministries. The second line of the policy says that everybody is free to set up EV charging station," Singh told reporters at the International Symposium to Promote Innovation & Research in Energy Efficiency. Moreover, individuals will not require any license to use the facility for commercial purpose.

Speaking to the media, Singh also informed that his ministry is working to coordinate with the oil ministry to set up EV charging station at petrol pumps. To support investments in new, innovative and scalable business models, the EESL (Energy Efficiency Services Ltd) and Asian Development Bank (ADB) also signed an agreement for a Global Environment Facility (GEF) for grant of $ 13 million to establish an Energy Efficiency Revolving Fund (EERF) on this occasion. The EERF aims to expand and sustain investments in the energy efficiency market in India, build market diversification, and scale up existing technologies.

0 Comments

The EV charging infrastructure is required to boost EVs in the country. India intends to have sizeable share of EVs in the vehicle strength by 2030, which is in line with its commitment to reduce emission intensity by one third from the level of 2005.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
EESL Electric Vehicle Electric Vehicle Charging Station Charging Stations

Latest News

Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Hyundai Verna Gets New 1.4 Diesel Engine And Two New Automatic Variants
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Government Plans To Set-Up EV Charging Panels At Fuel Stations
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Honda To Launch An Electric Vehicle In India by 2023-2024
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Best 125 cc Scooters In India
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
Top Fuel-Efficient Cars Under Rs. 5 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
6 Most Fuel Efficient Cars With AMT Under Rs. 10 Lakh
10 Fuel Efficient Bikes In India
10 Fuel Efficient Bikes In India
F-Type Rally Cars Celebrate 70 Years Of Jaguar Sports Cars
F-Type Rally Cars Celebrate 70 Years Of Jaguar Sports Cars
Best Automatic Cars In India Under Rs 6 lakh (2018)
Best Automatic Cars In India Under Rs 6 lakh (2018)
Over 800 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sedans Recalled To Replace Speedometer Assembly
Over 800 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sedans Recalled To Replace Speedometer Assembly
Hyundai's Flagship SUV To Be Called Palisade; Global Debut At The LA Auto Show
Hyundai's Flagship SUV To Be Called Palisade; Global Debut At The LA Auto Show
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Brazilian Grand Prix; Mercedes Picks Up 5th Constructors Title
F1: Lewis Hamilton Wins Brazilian Grand Prix; Mercedes Picks Up 5th Constructors Title
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
2018 Toyota Fortuner TRD Sportivo 2 Launched In Thailand
Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Showcased At Sao Paulo Motor Show
Hyundai Creta Diamond Concept Showcased At Sao Paulo Motor Show

Latest Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
View More
x
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Mahindra Scorpio S9 Variant Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 13.99 Lakh
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield Concept KX Design Study Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities