New Cars and Bikes in India

Government Plans To Bring Noise Level Of Horns Under 100 Decibels

The current prescribed noise range for vehicle horns in India is 93 db to 112 db, and the government plans to reduce it to about 88db to 100 db.

View Photos
The government feels noise pollution has become a major problem across India

In a bid to curb the ever increasing noise pollution in our Indian roads, the government is planning to bring the noise level of vehicle horns under 100 decibels (dB), says a TOI report. Currently, the stipulated noise levels are fixed in the range of 93 db to 112 db, and the Indian Government aims to reduce this range by around 10 per cent, which is about 88db to 100 db. Right now the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is contemplating this decision and is in talks with vehicle and component manufacturers and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), to come to a decision.

The reason why the government has decided to take this measure is that it feels noise pollution has become a major problem across India. In fact, it's also seen as one of the key causes for increasing hearing loss and damage to eardrums.

Advertisement

Even if the government, manufacturer and SIAM come out with a solution, there is still the problem of after-market pressure horns and multi-tone horns, which are all too common across India. The decibel levels of these horns are way past even the existing maximum noise level of 112 db. Although there are rules against pressure horns and unnecessary honking in place, there is no proper enforcement of these rules.

Interestingly, India is one of the few countries that still have vehicle horns with such high levels of noise. In several countries in Europe and the US, the stipulated level of horn noise is far less and there are even stringent laws to deter unnecessary honking.

0 Comments

Source: Times of India

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Car Horns India MoRTH Noise pollution Vehicle Noise Pollution

Latest News

Mobility Is Our Next Frontier In Fight Against Climate Change: PM Modi
Mobility Is Our Next Frontier In Fight Against Climate Change: PM Modi
Government Plans To Bring Noise Level Of Horns Under 100 Decibels
Government Plans To Bring Noise Level Of Horns Under 100 Decibels
2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400
2019 Audi Q8 Coupe-SUV US Prices To Start At $67,400
Switching Two-Wheelers To Electric Can Cut Oil Bill By Rs. 1.2 lakh Crore: NITI Aayog
Switching Two-Wheelers To Electric Can Cut Oil Bill By Rs. 1.2 lakh Crore: NITI Aayog
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India
Over 7,200 Ford EcoSport Petrol SUVs Recalled In India
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By Steepest Level In A Year; Rates At Record High
Petrol, Diesel Price Hiked By Steepest Level In A Year; Rates At Record High
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Tata Tiago NRG: Things We Know So Far
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
Ashok Leyland Inaugurates EV Facility In India
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
SIAM Elects Rajan Wadhera As New President
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Triumph Scrambler 1200 Teased In Second Video
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President
ACMA Appoints Ram Venkataramani As President

Latest Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

76 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

16 Civic Cars

Available
Used Civic Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.3 Lakh
More Sedan Cars

31 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.1 Lakh
More SUV Cars

43 Grand i10 Cars

Available
Used Grand i10 Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3.5 Lakh
More Hatchback Cars

Popular Car Models

Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Exclusive: New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Launch In 2019
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Royal Enfield Himalayan ABS Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 1.79 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Maruti Suzuki To Start Testing 50 Electric Cars In India Soon
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Mahindra Showcases Treo And Treo Yaari Electric Three-Wheelers
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities