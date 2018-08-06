Gordon Murray Working On New Mid-Engine Lightweight Sportscar

Gordon Murray, the famous automotive designer known for the likes of some of the most successful F1 cars in the 70s and of course, the legendary McLaren F1 has hinted at a new mid-engine sportscar. According to reports, the new sportscar will be showcased sometime in 2019 and will based on the iStream platform, which is essentially the same platform that underpins the new TVR Griffith. The platform though, although similar in terms of construction, will be made out of aluminium instead of the high strength steel that is used on the TVR. Murray has confirmed that the car will be built to make sure that it appeals first and foremost to the enthusiast.

The new sportscar will be restricted to just 100 kilos and is expected to have a non-hybrid powerplant. According to Motor1, Gordon Murray has said that the engine might surprise a few people and that it will be 'exciting yet pure'. This leads us to believe that the engine will not be a turbocharged/supercharged engine but a naturally aspirated one instead. The car is also said to be relatively smaller than the usual small sportscars but will not be a micro car like the one Gordon Murray has designed and produced in recent times.

Advertisement

Gordon Murray has also gone on record to say that the gearbox used in the sportscar will not be a modern automatic unit like a dual clutch DSG. He said, "in chasing milliseconds we've excluded the driver", which could hint at a manual gearbox too. While everyone is moving towards hybrid assist or electric sports cars, finding an automaker that is taking the conscious effort to make a no-nonsense sportscar that appeals to the 'driver' is quite noteworthy.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.