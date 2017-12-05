Google Maps New Motorcycle Navigation Mode Goes Live

Tech giant, Google, in its latest update has rolled out a new feature that will help two-wheelers while commuting through the city. In the latest update on google maps, the Silicon Valley tech company has rolled out a new feature that is dedicated for people commuting on two-wheelers. While it is not known if other countries will also get this feature, India is most definitely the first one to get it. The new feature will enable two-wheeler owners to easily navigate through heavy traffic in their cities as Google Map will now provide them with the shortest route to the destination. You can get this feature with the latest google maps update (v9.67.1).

India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world, and the millions of motorcycle and scooter riders have different navigation needs than drivers of automobiles. Two-wheeler mode in Maps shows trip routes that use "shortcuts" not accessible to cars and trucks. It also provides customized traffic and arrival time estimations. And since so many Indians rely on local landmarks for navigation, two-wheeler mode will show major landmarks on the route so that riders can plan their trip before starting, and don't have to keep checking the phone on the go.

The new Two-wheeler feature on Google Maps will continue to provide customised routing and voice-guided navigation, apart from the enhanced landmark navigation feature. The new feature will most definitely help the two-wheeler community in the country as Google Maps will now help to navigate you through heavy traffic.

