Goodyear Unveils New Tyre Range For Cars And SUVs

Goodyear has unveiled its new tyre range- Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac for the Indian market. The Assurance DuraPlus 2 range is designed for small and mid-sized passenger cars while the Wrangler AT SilentTrac is developed for SUV and is suitable for off-roading and rough surfaces. The Assurance Duraplus 2 range has been developed using a strengthened TredLife Technology which is optimized for better fuel efficiency and lesser tyre noise. Goodyear is also claiming it to last for 110,000 km under ideal driving conditions.

The Wrangler AT SilentTrac is designed to enhance the rugged character of an SUV along with offering a smooth ride. It uses the latest DuraWall technology that helps the tyre to resist cuts and tears which often cause damage to the tyres when off-roading. The shoulder blocks have also been improved compared to the previous range and the tread pattern have been designed to reduce the road noise.

Commenting on the unveil of both products, Rajeev Anand, Chairman and Managing Director, Goodyear India said, "As a pioneer in tyre technology, Goodyear has always been at the forefront of innovation, and continues to push itself to offer a wide portfolio of new offerings that cater to different market segments. We constantly challenge ourselves to develop better products and empower our consumers with a superior driving experience"

The Goodyear Assurance Duraplus 2 is available in 13-inch to 15-inch rim size makinf it ideal for hatchbacks and compact sedan while the Wrangler is AT SilentTrac is offered in 15-inch to 17-inch rim size, making it ideal for compact and mid-size SUVs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.