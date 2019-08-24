New Cars and Bikes in India

Goodyear Unveils New Tyre Range For Cars And SUVs

The Goodyear Assurance Duraplus 2 is available in 13-inch to 15-inch rim size makinf it ideal for hatchbacks and compact sedan while the Wrangler AT SilentTrac is offered in 15-inch to 17-inch rim size, making it ideal for compact and mid-size SUVs.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos
Goodyear has unveiled two new tyre range for the Indian market.

Highlights

  • Goodyear has unveiled its new tyre range for the Indian market.
  • The Goodyear Assurance range has been designed for passenger cars.
  • The Goodyear Wrangler range has been designed for SUVs.

Goodyear has unveiled its new tyre range- Assurance DuraPlus 2 and Wrangler AT SilentTrac for the Indian market. The Assurance DuraPlus 2 range is designed for small and mid-sized passenger cars while the Wrangler AT SilentTrac is developed for SUV and is suitable for off-roading and rough surfaces. The Assurance Duraplus 2 range has been developed using a strengthened TredLife Technology which is optimized for better fuel efficiency and lesser tyre noise. Goodyear is also claiming it to last for 110,000 km under ideal driving conditions.

The Wrangler AT SilentTrac is designed to enhance the rugged character of an SUV along with offering a smooth ride. It uses the latest DuraWall technology that helps the tyre to resist cuts and tears which often cause damage to the tyres when off-roading. The shoulder blocks have also been improved compared to the previous range and the tread pattern have been designed to reduce the road noise.

Commenting on the unveil of both products, Rajeev Anand, Chairman and Managing Director, Goodyear India said, "As a pioneer in tyre technology, Goodyear has always been at the forefront of innovation, and continues to push itself to offer a wide portfolio of new offerings that cater to different market segments. We constantly challenge ourselves to develop better products and empower our consumers with a superior driving experience"

0 Comments

The Goodyear Assurance Duraplus 2 is available in 13-inch to 15-inch rim size makinf it ideal for hatchbacks and compact sedan while the Wrangler is AT SilentTrac is offered in 15-inch to 17-inch rim size, making it ideal for compact and mid-size SUVs.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Hyundai Kona Electric
Hyundai Kona Electric
₹ 28.04 - 28.26 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
₹ 4.65 - 6.33 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
TVS Motor Company To Offer 100% Discount On Labour For Flood-Affected Vehicles
TVS Motor Company To Offer 100% Discount On Labour For Flood-Affected Vehicles
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities