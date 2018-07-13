Goodyear India Launches New Assurance TripleMax2 Tyre

With the monsoon at its peak in some regions of the country, Goodyear India has rolled out its successor to Assurance TripleMax, in the form of new Assurance Triplemax2 tyre. The new Assurance Triplemax2 tyre comes in ten sizes in the R14, R15 and R16 rim sizes and is designed to improve the safety and durability of the tires. Moreover, the Assurance Triplemax2 tyre comes with HydroTred Technology that improves the performances of the car.

Also Read: Goodyear India Launches Assurance TripleMax Tyre; Promises Better Grip and Fuel Savings

P. K. Walia, VP, Consumer Business, Goodyear India said, "As pioneers in the tire technology, we constantly challenge ourselves to innovate and develop better products to improve the overall driving experiences for the consumers, and this year we are celebrating our 120th anniversary, which marks a significant milestone for Goodyear. We are confident that new Assurance TripleMax 2 will allow drivers to experience better wet braking and handling performance."

Advertisement

(The new Assurance Triplemax2 tyre is for mid-passenger segment and is priced between ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 7,000 depending on the wheel size)

According to the company, the HydroTred Technology in the new Assurance TripleMax 2 offers better grip and braking performance in wet road conditions, enhanced handling with optimized footprint and more effective contact pressure, Improved Comfort with minimum pattern noise and increased resistance to sidewall impacts.

Also Read: Geneva 2018: Goodyear Showcases Oxygene Concept Tyres Which Release Oxygen

The new Assurance TripleMax 2 will come in the following wheel sizes- 175/65 R14, 175/70 R14, 185/65 R14, 185/70 R14, 175/65 R15, 185/60 R15, 195/60 R15, 195/65 R15, 185/55 R16 and 205/55 R16. The new Assurance Triplemax2 tyre is for mid-passenger segment and is priced between ₹ 4,000 to ₹ 7,000 depending on the wheel size.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.