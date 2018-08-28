New Cars and Bikes in India

Goldstone Infratech Changes Name To Olectra Greentech Limited

According to the company, the new name reflects the brand's growing focus on the environment friendly products after its entry into the electric vehicle segment in 2016 under a tie up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd.

View Photos

Goldstone Infratech Limited has announced that it has changed its name to Olectra Greentech Limited. According to the company, the new name reflects the brand's growing focus on the environment friendly products after its entry into the Electric Vehicle segment in 2016 under a tie up with BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd. Since then the company has achieved many milestones including commercially operating country's first Electric bus for passengers. The company's electric buses are currently plying commercially in Himanchal Pradesh and Mumbai under the respective Transport Undertakings.

Also Read: Electric Urban Bus With Over 200 km Range Launched In India By Goldstone BYD

N. Naga Satyam, Executive Director, Olectra Greentech Limited said, "We have been making rapid strides in the segment of Public Transportation in the last 2 years and were able to understand the needs of the industry as we delivered our cost efficient and safe Electric Buses on time to the customers. The new name is in line with our renewed focus."

Advertisement

Also Read: Goldstone-BYD Delivers 6 Electric Buses To Mumbai BEST For Public Transport

0 Comments

The company was recently emerged as the winner for the bids to supply electric buses to Bengaluru, Mumbai and Hyderabad cities totaling 290 electric buses. Cumulatively, this was the largest order for any electric bus manufacturer in the country.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Goldstone Infratech Goldstone Infratech India Olectra Greentech Limited BYD Auto Industry Co. Ltd.

Latest News

Goldstone Infratech Changes Name To Olectra Greentech Limited
Goldstone Infratech Changes Name To Olectra Greentech Limited
Avantura Choppers Open Its First Dealership In Bengaluru
Avantura Choppers Open Its First Dealership In Bengaluru
Eicher Trucks And Buses Bags Order For 350 Heavy Duty Trucks From Bangladesh
Eicher Trucks And Buses Bags Order For 350 Heavy Duty Trucks From Bangladesh
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Skoda Kodiaq RS Teased Again Ahead Of Global Unveil
Skoda Kodiaq RS Teased Again Ahead Of Global Unveil
First Official Image Of The Pininfarina PF0 Released
First Official Image Of The Pininfarina PF0 Released
After Driving Ban Ends, Saudi Women Taste Thrill Of Speed
After Driving Ban Ends, Saudi Women Taste Thrill Of Speed
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Kalashnikov SM-1 Off-Road Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Kalashnikov SM-1 Off-Road Electric Motorcycle Unveiled
Mercedes-Benz EQ C Teased Ahead Of Unveil In September
Mercedes-Benz EQ C Teased Ahead Of Unveil In September
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Pininfarina History And Association With India Showcased At 2018 Pebble Beach
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Fuel Prices Set To Increase Every Day Again, Diesel Price Reaches Record High
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Shah Rukh Khan Bats For Child Safety In Cars
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month
Piaggio Vespa Elettrica To Go Into Production From Next Month

Latest Cars

7.0
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

₹ 9.2 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 37.44 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

82 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

34 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

126 Swift Cars

Available
Used Swift Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 85,000
More Hatchback Cars

9 Creta Cars

Available
Used Creta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 9.11 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
₹ 9.2 - 12.84 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals Edition With ABS Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.62 Lakh
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Exclusive: Mahindra Takes Fiat Chrysler To Court In The United States Over Breach Of Contract
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
Royal Enfield To Launch Signals Edition Classic 350 Motorcycle On August 28
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
2019 Tata Harrier Cabin Uncovered In Latest Spy Images
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities