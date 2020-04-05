New Cars and Bikes in India

GM's First-Quarter China Car Sales Drop 43% As Coronavirus Cuts Demand

GM, China's second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 461,716 vehicles in the first quarter, the company said. The first quarter drop follows a second straight decline in annual sales in 2019.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
GM, China's second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 461,716 vehicles in the first quarter

Highlights

  • GM vehicle sales in China fell 43.3% in the first three months of 2020
  • The pandemic has killed over 3,300 people in China
  • General Motors delivered 461,716 vehicles in the first quarter

General Motors Co's vehicle sales in China fell 43.3% in the first three months of 2020 compared with the same period last year, the company said on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic reduced demand in the world's biggest auto market.

The pandemic has killed over 3,300 people in China, the world's second-biggest economy, and caused the government to lock down parts of the country to contain the spread. The travel restrictions contributed to a 79% drop in overall auto sales in February after a 19% drop in January.

Also Read: GM Rolls Out Safety Protocols For Ventilator-Making Workers

GM, China's second-biggest foreign automaker, delivered 461,716 vehicles in the first quarter, the company said. The first quarter drop follows a second straight decline in annual sales in 2019.

GM has a joint venture in China with SAIC Motor Corp which manufactures Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles. It also has another venture, SGMW, with SAIC and Guangxi Automobile Group, that produces no-frills minivans and has started to make higher-end cars.

Sales of GM's mass-market brand Chevrolet dropped 54.7% for the latest quarter, while sales of the no-frills brand Wuling fell 34.3%. Premium brand Cadillac's sales fell by 40%.

Amid the sales slowdown, GM and its dealers are trying to woo back lockdown-weary consumers through unusual advertising campaigns, including using a makeup-promoting personality to tout car leasing. The SGMW venture also offers free medical masks to customers.

GM has launched one new Chevrolet electric model in China this year and plans to offer four-cylinder engines in certain models currently offered only with the smaller engines.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

0 Comments

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
₹ 9.99 - 17.2 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero
Mahindra Bolero
₹ 7.77 - 8.78 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
₹ 3.69 - 4.91 Lakh *
Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 9.89 - 17.34 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
₹ 5.89 - 8.8 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 15.36 - 23.02 Lakh *
Volkswagen T-Roc
Volkswagen T-Roc
₹ 19.99 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene Brings Home A Custom Toyota Innova Crysta By DC Design
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
DC Design Reimagines Hindustan Ambassador As An Electric Vehicle
Coronavirus: Here's How Hyderabad Police Is Keeping Its Vehicles Sanitised
Coronavirus: Here's How Hyderabad Police Is Keeping Its Vehicles Sanitised
2020 KTM 890 Duke R: All You Need To Know
2020 KTM 890 Duke R: All You Need To Know
Select your City
or select from popular cities