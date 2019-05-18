GMC Trucks To Deploy Adaptive Cruise Control System

The 2020 GMC Sierra large pickup trucks will come with an adaptive cruise control system

Automaker General Motors Co's truck brand GMC said on Friday its 2020 Sierra large pickup trucks will have an adaptive cruise control system, in a push to catch up with its rivals.

Adaptive cruise control system allows trucks to automatically adjust speed to maintain a set distance behind the vehicle ahead.

It features a single high-mounted camera behind the rear view mirror and can bring the Sierra to a complete stop.

The battle for share in the high-paying large-pickup truck market is intensifying and already a few General Motors' rivals offer this type of system.

The addition of the cruise control system is a sign that General Motors is moving to close gaps with rivals, particularly with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV's new Ram pickup truck, which has been gaining market share this year.

