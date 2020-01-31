New Cars and Bikes in India

GMC Confirms Electric Hummer SUV; Reveals Teaser Image

GMC has confirmed that it will reveal the electric Hummer SUV on May 20, 2020, which will be manufactured at GM's Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. The company has also released a teaser image of the Hummer EV! We are so, so excited!

The GMC Hummer EV will be revealed on May 20, 2020

GMC has announced and confirmed that it will introduce the GMC Hummer EV on May 20, 2020 at its Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant. The Hummer brand name is legendary among off-roading circles and it is perhaps one of the most iconic names among off-road SUVs. The GMC Hummer EV truck will have an output of over 1,000 bhp and peak torque above 15,000 Nm! Yes, 15,000! We did not put an extra zero in there! The 0-96 kmph sprint time will be around 3 seconds, which means that this monstrous EV will show a pair of clean heels to many bonafide sportscars. It will be the first ever electric truck from GM and also marks the resurrection of the so iconic Hummer brand. GMC says that the Hummer EV will retain its incredible off-road capability along with having zero emissions and reduced noise.

"GMC builds premium and capable trucks and SUVs and the GMC HUMMER EV takes this to new heights," said Duncan Aldred, vice president of Global Buick and GMC. "We are excited to debut our revolutionary zero-emissions truck during the biggest night in TV advertising."

The numbers of course are mind-blowing and make little sense. But then, if we are talking about the Hummer, we might as well throw sense out of the window. The erstwhile first generation Hummer had a V8 petrol engine and had a notorious reputation as a fuel guzzler! GM stopped the production of the Hummer in 2009, following it up with bankruptcy announcement. GM will be investing about $7.7 billion towards electrification over the next four years and the company will be converting all of its US based plants for production of electric vehicles too.

Upon launch, the Hummer EV will go up against the Rivian R1 and the Tesla Cybertruck.

