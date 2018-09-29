GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China

General Motors' joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 because of a defect with the suspension system, China's market regulator said on Saturday.
The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.
GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge, it said.
(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Hallie Gu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
