GM Will Recall More Than 3.3 Million Vehicles In China

The recall has been initiated as a result of suspected problems in the suspension system of cars belonging to Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac.

The defect will be fixed free of cost at GM dealerships in China

Highlights

  • Shanghai GM reported a defect with the suspension system
  • The recall includes cars manufactured between 2013 and 2018
  • GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge

General Motors' joint venture in China, Shanghai GM, will recall more than 3.3 million Buick, Chevrolet and Cadillac vehicles from Oct. 20 because of a defect with the suspension system, China's market regulator said on Saturday.

The recall includes cars produced between 2013 and 2018, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement.

GM will contact those affected and repair the vehicles free of charge, it said.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason and Hallie Gu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

TAGS :
General Motors China Cadillac Buick Chevrolet Recall GM China Recall

