GM Launches Advanced Electric Batteries To Power Its EVs

U.S. automaker General Motors on Wednesday launched Ultium, a battery with higher capacity and fast charging capabilities, to power its upcoming line of electric vehicles.

The Detroit-based company said most of its new electric vehicles will have Ultium's 400-volt battery packs, while its truck platform will have 800-volt batteries.

Popular brands owned by GM such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and Buick will be launching electric vehicles this year.

