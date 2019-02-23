New Cars and Bikes in India

GM Extends Production At Detroit Factory Until Early 2020

The Hamtramck plant will continue to produce the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans until early next year, the company said.

View Photos
The plant has already discontinued production of the Buick LaCrosse sedan and Chevrolet Volt

General Motors Co said on Friday it had extended the production at its Detroit Hamtramck plant until January 2020, against an earlier plan to discontinue production in June this year.

The No.1 U.S. automaker is revamping its operations, which include plant closures and thousands of job cuts, as it looks to boost profitability in the wake of declining U.S. auto sales.

The Hamtramck plant will continue to produce the Chevrolet Impala and Cadillac CT6 sedans until early next year, the company said.

"We are balancing production timing while continuing the availability of Cadillac advanced technology features currently included in the CT6-V - the Blackwing Twin-Turbo V-8 (engine) and Super Cruise (driver assistance system)," GM said.

The plant has already discontinued production of the Buick LaCrosse sedan and Chevrolet Volt electric hybrid car.

Detroit-based union United Auto Workers' President Gary Jones said GM's decision to continue production at the plant was a relief for the workers as well as their families.

0 Comments

"We commend GM for today's decision and we reiterate the importance of a collective bargaining process in times like these," Jones said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
General Motors Chevrolet GM Detroit Plant

Latest News

GM Extends Production At Detroit Factory Until Early 2020
GM Extends Production At Detroit Factory Until Early 2020
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted At Dealership Yard
McLaren 600LT Spider MSO Revealed
McLaren 600LT Spider MSO Revealed
GM Pulls The Plug On The Chevrolet Volt As It Nears The Closing Of Detroit Plant
GM Pulls The Plug On The Chevrolet Volt As It Nears The Closing Of Detroit Plant
Tata's Premium Hatchback 45X Likely To Be Called Aquila
Tata's Premium Hatchback 45X Likely To Be Called Aquila
Exploring The Land Of The Thunder Dragon On TVS Apache Motorcycles
Exploring The Land Of The Thunder Dragon On TVS Apache Motorcycles
2019 Ford Endeavour: All You Need To Know
2019 Ford Endeavour: All You Need To Know
More Details About MG Hector Revealed In New Teaser Video
More Details About MG Hector Revealed In New Teaser Video
Mercedes-Benz Commences Production Of The 2020 CLA Coupe In Hungary
Mercedes-Benz Commences Production Of The 2020 CLA Coupe In Hungary
Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India
Honda Commences Production Of the Civic In India
BMW Motorrad May Be Working On Hybrid Boxer Engine
BMW Motorrad May Be Working On Hybrid Boxer Engine
2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh
2019 Ford Endeavour Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 28.19 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs BMW G 310 GS vs Kawasaki Versys X-300 vs SWM SuperDual T: Specifications Comparison
Benelli TRK 502 vs Kawasaki Versys 650 vs BMW G 310 GS vs Kawasaki Versys X-300 vs SWM SuperDual T: Specifications Comparison
Tata 45X Spotted Close To Its Production Stage
Tata 45X Spotted Close To Its Production Stage
Kia To Showcase New All-Electric Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2019
Kia To Showcase New All-Electric Concept At Geneva Motor Show 2019

Latest Cars

8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

Maruti Suzuki Baleno RS

₹ 9.97 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz V-Class

Mercedes-Benz V-Class

₹ 80.96 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Nissan Kicks

Nissan Kicks

₹ 10.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW X4

BMW X4

₹ 71.75 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Chevrolet models

x
Tata's Premium Hatchback 45X Likely To Be Called Aquila
Tata's Premium Hatchback 45X Likely To Be Called Aquila
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Ignis Spotted At Dealership Yard
Exploring The Land Of The Thunder Dragon On TVS Apache Motorcycles
Exploring The Land Of The Thunder Dragon On TVS Apache Motorcycles
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities