GM and UAW Union To Continue Talks On New Labour Deal

The members of United Auto Workers (UAW) went on strike on Sept. 16 seeking higher pay, greater job security, a bigger share of General Motors' profit and protection of their healthcare benefits.

The strike is the first nationwide walkout at GM since a two-day work stoppage in 2007.

General Motors Co and United Auto Workers (UAW) said they will continue talks on a new labour deal on Monday, as a strike by the union's members enters its third week.

"Negotiations will resume first thing Monday morning and we will continue to look for solutions to reach an agreement," said UAW, a union that represents the automaker's 48,000 striking hourly workers in the United States.

GM said it would continue the talks aimed at reaching an agreement that "builds a stronger future for its employees and business".

The UAW has been careful about deploying strikes to gain leverage in bargaining since a 54-day walkout that occurred in Flint, Michigan, in 1998 that cost GM more than $2 billion and accelerated the loss of UAW-GM jobs.



