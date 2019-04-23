New Cars and Bikes in India

Global-Spec SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Spotted In India

The SsangYong Tivoli spotted in India is a left-hand-drive (LHD) model and comes with considerable visual updates.

View Photos
The SsangYong Tivoli test mule spotted in India is a Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) model

Images of the global spec SsangYong Tivoli facelift undergoing testing in India have recently surfaced online. The test mule is seen here with some partial camouflage on the hood, however, the exposed grille with the SsangYong logo and the fact that this is a Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) vehicle indicates that this is, in fact, the facelifted version of the global-spec Tivoli. Interestingly, the SsangYong Tivoli is not produced in India and Mahindra already has the X100-based XUV300 on sale in India, so it's possible the SUV is here purely for testing purpose, given the varied terrain and weather condition India has to offer.

bam493ug

SsangYong Tivoli Facelift spotted in India comes with a heavily updated face

Also Read: Auto Expo 2016: SsangYong Tivoli Unveiled in India

Compared to the existing SsangYong Tivoli, the prototype model comes with an updated face, featuring a new set of headlamps, and a heavily updated bumper with a bull-bar-like design element and black cladded inserts. The SUV also gets new round foglamps and a larger central airdam. Other exterior elements include ORVMs with integrated turn signals, roof rails and chrome window trim.

Under the hood, the global-spec SsangYong Tivoli is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options internationally with pushing out 124 bhp and 157 Nm of torque, whereas the diesel makes 113 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a single clutch automatic from AISIN in addition to a 6-speed manual. The Tivoli facelift is expected to even get a 1.2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine producing around 161 bhp.

0 Comments

Source: TeamBHP

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
SsangYong Tivoli SsangYong Tivoli Facelift SsangYong

Latest News

Global-Spec SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Spotted In India
Global-Spec SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Spotted In India
Second Generation Honda Amaze Sales Cross 85,000 Units In 11 Months
Second Generation Honda Amaze Sales Cross 85,000 Units In 11 Months
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 2.94 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG Cars Will Be Electrified From 2021
Mercedes-AMG Cars Will Be Electrified From 2021
Honda Amaze Gets New Top-End VX CVT Variant; Prices Start At Rs. 8.56 Lakh
Honda Amaze Gets New Top-End VX CVT Variant; Prices Start At Rs. 8.56 Lakh
Benelli TRK 502 Range Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
Benelli TRK 502 Range Prices Hiked By Rs. 10,000
Electric Vehicle Study Sees Opportunity For Utilities
Electric Vehicle Study Sees Opportunity For Utilities
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Honda CBR650R: All You Need To Know
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Ford Figo Prices Revised; Top Variants Get Cheaper By Up To Rs., 39,000
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
Huawei Launches 'World's First' 5G Communications Hardware For Automotive Industry
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
2019 Triumph Speed Twin: What To Expect
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Updated 2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Spotted At Dealership Yard
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Toyota Establishes Research Institute In China To Study Hydrogen, Green Technologies
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Self-Driving Tesla Robotaxi Coming In 2020: Elon Musk
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei
Nissan To Reject New Integration Proposal From Renault: Nikkei

Latest Cars

6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 3.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.1
Porsche 911

Porsche 911

₹ 2.15 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
BMW Z4

BMW Z4

₹ 76.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
9.0
Ford Figo

Ford Figo

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe

₹ 88.74 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
Mercedes-AMG C 43

Mercedes-AMG C 43

₹ 90.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2019 Honda Civic

2019 Honda Civic

₹ 21.13 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Ford Endeavour

Ford Endeavour

₹ 33.51 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

SsangYong models

SsangYong Rexton W
SsangYong Rexton W
₹ 25.99 - 27.51 Lakh *
x
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Royal Enfield Classic 500 1/12 Scale Model Is Now Available For Sale
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hyundai Venue is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
2019 Maruti Suzuki Alto 800 Facelift Starts Arriving At Dealerships
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities