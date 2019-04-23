Global-Spec SsangYong Tivoli Facelift Spotted In India

Images of the global spec SsangYong Tivoli facelift undergoing testing in India have recently surfaced online. The test mule is seen here with some partial camouflage on the hood, however, the exposed grille with the SsangYong logo and the fact that this is a Left-Hand-Drive (LHD) vehicle indicates that this is, in fact, the facelifted version of the global-spec Tivoli. Interestingly, the SsangYong Tivoli is not produced in India and Mahindra already has the X100-based XUV300 on sale in India, so it's possible the SUV is here purely for testing purpose, given the varied terrain and weather condition India has to offer.

SsangYong Tivoli Facelift spotted in India comes with a heavily updated face

Compared to the existing SsangYong Tivoli, the prototype model comes with an updated face, featuring a new set of headlamps, and a heavily updated bumper with a bull-bar-like design element and black cladded inserts. The SUV also gets new round foglamps and a larger central airdam. Other exterior elements include ORVMs with integrated turn signals, roof rails and chrome window trim.

Under the hood, the global-spec SsangYong Tivoli is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options internationally with pushing out 124 bhp and 157 Nm of torque, whereas the diesel makes 113 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. Transmission options include a single clutch automatic from AISIN in addition to a 6-speed manual. The Tivoli facelift is expected to even get a 1.2-litre, turbocharged petrol engine producing around 161 bhp.

