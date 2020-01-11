Global Cars That Scored 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test In 2019

Europe's New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) recently came out with its list of best cars of 2019 across various segments. All these cars found their way into this list for achieving a 5-star rating in the crash test conducted by the Euro NCAP and all of them are European-spec models. The safety watchdog has listed down both, the winner and the runner up, for each class and category, right from superminis to large off-roaders/SUVs. In fact, fifty-five cars were assessed in the year 2019, among which, forty-one achieved the top accolade, making it one of the most impressive years on record since Euro NCAP started to evaluate consumer safety of cars on the European market. The cars come with several safety features and driving assistant system, that makes them one of the safest cars of 2019.

The Renault Clio bagged 96 per cent and 89 per cent for adult and child occupant protection, respectively

Starting with the supermini class, the winning spot was taken by not one, but two models as both the Audi A1 and the Renault Clio tied in for the top spot. Both cars are among the most popular models in the European market, and while the sporty Audi A1 got 95 per cent for adult occupant safety and 85 per cent for child occupant safety, the Renault Clio bagged 96 per cent and 89 per cent for adult and child occupant protection, respectively. The runner up in this category was Ford's newly launched Puma, which also bagged a 5-star rating but marginally missed the top spot because of its adult occupant safety score of 94 per cent and child occupant safety score of 84 per cent.

The Mercedes-Benz CLA took the top spot in the small family car category

Next is the small family car category, and in this segment, the Mercedes-Benz CLA took the top spot. This again is the Euro-spec model, and the car scored 96 per cent for adult occupant safety and 91 per cent for child occupant protection. The runner up in this category was the Mazda 3 which scored 98 per cent for adult occupant safety, the protection level for child occupant protection was 87 per cent.

In the small SUV/MPV category, the winner was the Subaru Forester

In the small SUV/MPV category, the winner was the Subaru Forester, which bagged the 5-star rating by scoring 97 per cent for adult occupant protection and 91 per cent for child occupant protection. The second spot is shared by the Mazda CX-30 and the Volkswagen T-Cross, and while the former scored a 99 per cent for adult occupant protection and 86 per cent for child safety, the T-Cross scored 97 per cent and 86 per cent respectively.

The BMW 3 Series scored 97 per cent and 87 per cent for adult and child occupant protection respectively

As for the large family car category, the Euro NCAP saw a tie between the Tesla Model 3 and BMW 3 Series for the top spot. The BMW 3 Series scored 97 per cent and 87 per cent for adult and child occupant protection respectively, while Tesla's Model 3 electric car scored 96 per cent for adult protection and 86 per cent for child safety. The Model 3 was also the winner of the hybrid and electric vehicles category. As for the runner up in this class, it was the Euro-spec Skoda Octavia (Estate) that came in the second position. Euro NCAP tested the Estate Wagon version of the car, which scored 92 per cent for adult occupant protection and 88 per cent for child occupant protection.

The Tesla Model X scored 98 per cent for adult occupant protection and 81 per cent for child occupant protection

Finally, in the large off-road / SUV category, Euro NCAP rated the Tesla Model X as the winner, which scored 98 per cent for adult occupant protection and 81 per cent for child occupant protection. However, due to its lower rating in the latter, the Model X was a runner up in the Hybrids and EV class, right behind the Model 3. That said, the runner up in the large SUV class was the Seat Tarraco, which scored 97 per cent for adult occupant protection and 84 per cent for child occupant safety.

