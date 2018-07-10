German Students Design Smart Electric Motorcycle

A group of students from ETH Zurich and Zurich University of Arts has created an innovative new electric powered motorcycle. The team comprising of 13 mechanical engineering, 1 electrical engineering and two industrial design students have created the Ethec electric motorcycle, packed full of smart solutions and cutting edge technology. The Ethec electric motorcycle is still a prototype, but the team of engineers have gained a substantial amount of sponsorship, so continued development and marketing efforts on the Ethec are expected to carry on.

Here's a video of the Ethec electric motorcycle under development:

The design is a monobody which is the base of the motorcycle design, while a tubular frame construction chassis is employed as the motorcycle's frame. The trapezoidal fork allows for geometry adjustments based on mathematical optimisation, said to result in increased stability and handling of the motorcycle. At the rear, the Ethec employs a conventional pair of shocks. The fairing is made of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic and the Ethec uses a keyless system, and the 7-inch touch screen displays all relevant information, including an integrated satellite navigation system.

(The Ethec uses a unique system of wheel-hub motors and regenerative braking)

The Ethec uses a 15 kWh capacity lithium-ion battery which is said to give 400 km of range, and uses an active and passive cooling system, with continuous monitoring of cell temperature and cell voltage. The unique wheel hub motors provide 29.5 bhp of continuous power and are rated to provide up to 67 bhp of peak power.

(The Ethec is still under development but could be made into a full-fledged production model)

From the first draft to the technical engineering, design, production and marketing, the students are managing the whole process. The group of students did their own research, through self-study and lectures, as well as dialogue with experts from the industry, student advisors and professors. The product itself employs several first of its kind technology, including a front wheel hub motor, which can be used to recuperate braking energy and obtain higher efficiency.

