New Cars and Bikes in India

German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era

This year the Mercedes-Benz maker is back at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, though with a more utilitarian slant: a bubble-like autonomous shuttle designed to reliably ferry people and goods around town at limited speeds.

View Photos

Four years ago, Daimler AG dazzled with a self-driving luxury lounge in Las Vegas with a concept vehicle boasting a sleek interior that promised to pamper its well-heeled passengers into the automotive future. This year the Mercedes-Benz maker is back at the annual Consumer Electronics Show, though with a more utilitarian slant: a bubble-like autonomous shuttle designed to reliably ferry people and goods around town at limited speeds. The move from glittery luxury concepts to box-shaped people movers underscores a shift in the race toward autonomous vehicles. While driverless cars might not populate public roads for some time, shuttle services in confined areas have started to look more feasible, at least over the next few years.

"These vehicles have moderate technical complexity and drive at low speeds, which makes them easier to produce than conventional cars," Wolfgang Bernhart, partner at consultancy Roland Berger GmbH, said in a phone interview. "The potential for special-purpose vehicles and autonomous driving as a whole is significant." Sales of autonomous shuttles will reach about 1 million vehicles in 2020 and could more than double to 2.5 million by 2025, the consultancy estimates. While only a fraction of global car deliveries, it beats last year's sales at Mercedes, the world's bestselling luxury-car maker.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

GLA

CLS

CLA

C-Class

GLS

A-Class

E-Class

C-Class Cabriolet

GLE

GLC

S-Class

B-Class

E-Class All-Terrain

Here's a rundown of some of the main concepts being shown at CES this year and elsewhere:

Daimler's Vision Urbanetic

  • On-demand mobility for as many as 12 people
  • Electrically-powered chassis has switchable bodies to transform into a cargo-version sibling

Bosch's Driverless Shuttle

  • Concept designed for four people
  • Concierge service provides reservations, recommendations, travel tips
  • Users able to pay via Bosch's e-payment service

Volkswagen's Sedric

  • Latest concepts are a mini school bus, or autonomous taxi for four
  • Suitable for car sharing or personal use
  • Likely to hit roads around 2025

May Mobility

  • BMW AG-backed startup ferrying Detroit workers from a parking garage to offices
  • Six-seater electric vehicles still have attendant on board
  • Shuttles operate on loop on downtown Detroit public roads

Other contenders include Continental AG's Cube autonomous shuttle, while ZF Friedrichshafen, another large German auto parts supplier, has teamed up with startup e.Go Mobile AG to start making driverless vehicles from late 2019. Technical hurdles remain substantial for self-drives facing situations on public roads that are often difficult to predict. Bosch and Daimler have started a joint test using an automated ride-sharing service using Mercedes S-Class sedans in San Jose, California.

0 Comments

"We remain realistic that robo business models will still take a material amount of time and significant tech improvements in order to be deployed at scale and with a profit," Arndt Ellinghorst, a London-based analyst at Evercore ISI, said in a note to clients. But "it is now well understood that the risk of sitting on the fence is too large," he said.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLA with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz
GLA
Jeep Wrangler Unlimited
Jeep
Wrangler Unlimited
Jaguar F-Pace
Jaguar
F-Pace
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover
Discovery
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
Mercedes-AMG GLA 45
Mercedes-AMG
GLA 45
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
Land Rover
Range Rover Sport
Porsche Cayenne
Porsche
Cayenne
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota
Land Cruiser
Maserati Levante
Maserati
Levante
TAGS :
Mercedes-Benz Robotaxi autonomous shuttle auto-brand-mercedes-benz

Latest News

Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
Okinawa i-Praise Receives 450 Bookings Ahead Of Launch This Month
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era
German Giants Cruise Into Robotaxi Era
Zero Teases New Electric Motorcycle
Zero Teases New Electric Motorcycle
Mercedes Aims To Be Among Top Two Players To Scale Autonomous Tech
Mercedes Aims To Be Among Top Two Players To Scale Autonomous Tech
Carlos Ghosn to 'Vigorously' Defend Himself In Japanese Court: Son
Carlos Ghosn to 'Vigorously' Defend Himself In Japanese Court: Son
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Teased
2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo Teased
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed
Tesla Set To Become America's Largest Premium Automotive Company
Tesla Set To Become America's Largest Premium Automotive Company
Dakar Rally 2019 To Be Flagged Off Tomorrow
Dakar Rally 2019 To Be Flagged Off Tomorrow
Aadhaar To Be Linked With Driving Licence Soon: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Aadhaar To Be Linked With Driving Licence Soon: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Fuel Prices Rise In Karnataka As State Government Hikes Taxes By 2 Per Cent
Fuel Prices Rise In Karnataka As State Government Hikes Taxes By 2 Per Cent
China To Crack Down On Diesel Trucks, Raise Fuel Standards
China To Crack Down On Diesel Trucks, Raise Fuel Standards
New Land Rover Discovery Sport Spied Testing
New Land Rover Discovery Sport Spied Testing
New Car Launches in 2019: Top Five Performance Cars
New Car Launches in 2019: Top Five Performance Cars

Popular Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 35.86 - 42.99 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 36.74 - 43.22 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.44 - 57.47 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 95.72 Lakh - 1.02 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 31.96 - 33.29 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 65.09 - 82 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet
₹ 76.27 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 72.36 Lakh - 1.05 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 54.36 - 65.35 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.55 - 1.6 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 34.33 - 35.63 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 87.66 Lakh *
View More
x
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed
All-New Nissan Kicks Launch Date Revealed
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Construction Set To Begin In March 2019
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities