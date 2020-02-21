Geneva Motor Show 2020: Volkswagen Teases the Golf GTI

Volkswagen first launched the Golf GTI 45 years ago at the International Motor show (IAA) in Frankfurt, and back then, no one could have guessed that the three letters G, T and I would go on to identify an icon. Now, Volkswagen is all set to showcase the eighth generation of the Golf GTI at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show. The Golf GTI has come a long way and this time around it will be all about carrying that DNA with an outlook to the future, so yes tech-laden and still a lot of fun.

Volkswagen has teased the car ahead of its debut and we will see it share the stage with the Golf GTD. It still has a clean design, front-wheel drive, the most agile running gear, a powerful petrol engine, insignias like the red stripe in the radiator grille, and chequered seat covers. The company has digitalised and networked the new Golf GTI with a number of intelligent assistance systems. It will be one of the first compact sports cars to communicate via Car2X with other vehicles. The Golf GTI can be driven with Travel Assist up to a speed of 210 kmph. This is the first generation of Golf GTI to have a completely digitalised interior landscape of displays and controls. The new generation also has both the red stripe on the radiator grille and an optional LED crossbar integrated in the daytime running lights.

While VW is still holding its cards close when it comes to the engine offerings, it does say that the power delivery of the GTI turbo engine will 'exceed expectations'. A lot is expected of the ride quality too given this one gets a new DCC generation (adaptive chassis control).

