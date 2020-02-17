New Cars and Bikes in India

Geneva Motor Show 2020: Volkswagen Golf GTD Teased

The diesel top-of-the-range version is based on the new eighth generation of the Golf and will carry the long tradition of the GTD into the future. In 1982, Volkswagen presented the very first Golf GTD.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
Geneva Motor Show 2018

Volkswagen is all set to showcase the Golf GTD at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3, 2020. The company has teased the car ahead of its world premiere at the show and we'll know more soon. The diesel top-of-the-range version is based on the new eighth generation of the Golf and will carry the long tradition of the GTD into the future. In 1982, Volkswagen presented the very first Golf GTD. At that time, Volkswagen brought new excitement into the compact class with its turbo diesel and other equally sporty features, like in the Golf GTI Mk1. Now, 38 years later, the GTD promises to be the most powerful and - thanks to twin dosing - cleanest turbo diesel injection (TDI) engine ever to be installed in a Golf.

The company promises a significant increase in performance accompanied by lowest emissions: The Performance TDI's efficiency has been significantly optimised and CO2 emissions have been cut even further, all while simultaneously improving responsiveness.

Volkswagen

Volkswagen Cars

Polo

Tiguan

Passat

Ameo

Vento

0 Comments

The company will use a new twin dosing SCR with double AdBlue injection. Because of this NOx emissions will be greatly reduced as compared to its predecessor. This makes the TDI in the new Golf GTD one of the cleanest combustion engines in the world. We'll know more about the specifications of the engine very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Volkswagen Polo with Immediate Rivals

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen
Polo

Popular Volkswagen Cars

Volkswagen Polo
Volkswagen Polo
₹ 6.54 - 11.1 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 33.37 - 37.37 Lakh *
Volkswagen Passat
Volkswagen Passat
₹ 30.42 - 39.44 Lakh *
Volkswagen Ameo
Volkswagen Ameo
₹ 6.89 - 11.42 Lakh *
Volkswagen Vento
Volkswagen Vento
₹ 10.28 - 17.2 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
Mahindra XUV300 Receives Global NCAP's First Ever 'Safer Choice' Award
Mahindra XUV300 Receives Global NCAP's First Ever 'Safer Choice' Award
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Royal Enfield Classic 350 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities