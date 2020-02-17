Geneva Motor Show 2020: Volkswagen Golf GTD Teased

Volkswagen is all set to showcase the Golf GTD at the Geneva Motor Show on March 3, 2020. The company has teased the car ahead of its world premiere at the show and we'll know more soon. The diesel top-of-the-range version is based on the new eighth generation of the Golf and will carry the long tradition of the GTD into the future. In 1982, Volkswagen presented the very first Golf GTD. At that time, Volkswagen brought new excitement into the compact class with its turbo diesel and other equally sporty features, like in the Golf GTI Mk1. Now, 38 years later, the GTD promises to be the most powerful and - thanks to twin dosing - cleanest turbo diesel injection (TDI) engine ever to be installed in a Golf.

The company promises a significant increase in performance accompanied by lowest emissions: The Performance TDI's efficiency has been significantly optimised and CO2 emissions have been cut even further, all while simultaneously improving responsiveness.

The company will use a new twin dosing SCR with double AdBlue injection. Because of this NOx emissions will be greatly reduced as compared to its predecessor. This makes the TDI in the new Golf GTD one of the cleanest combustion engines in the world. We'll know more about the specifications of the engine very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.