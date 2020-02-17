Geneva Motor Show 2020: Kia Reveals New-Gen Sorento SUV

Kia Motors has revealed the new Sorento SUV and it's all set to make its first public appearance at the 2020 Geneva International Motor Show. The new-gen model continues to carry forward the robust, tough-looking aesthetic of earlier generations of Sorento, but there's a greater degree of refinement and elegance which makes it more futuristic. You see sharper lines and uninterrupted surfaces, and it's more round-edged compared to its predecessor.

The Sorento does get an assertive front end with a new interpretation of Kia's hallmark 'tiger nose' grille. It's wider too and comes with integrated headlamps on each side. The headlamps feature new 'tiger eye' LED daytime running lights, which adds to the looks of the SUV.

The shorter front and rear overhangs add to the SUV credentials of the Sorento

In profile, the Sorento comes with shorter front and rear overhangs and a longer wheelbase. Its new proportions also extend the length of the bonnet, drawing the A-pillar 30 mm further back from the front axle for a more 'cab-rearward' design. The trailing edge of the hood wraps around the front wings and turns into a single, strong character line which extends along the side of the Sorento and flows into the new vertical tail lights.

The vertical tail lamps on the Kia Sorento look great

Inside, the cabin is more upscale than before and incorporates cutting-edge infotainment, and premium-grade materials. Of course the cabin is tech oriented and the Sorento retains the spaciousness and three-row versatility that has characterised the Sorento over its 18-year existence. The cabin blends metallic trims, leather upholstery and embossed wood-effect surfaces while also subtly integrating other technologies to enhance connectivity, driver assistance and infotainment.

The Sorento comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Sorento comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system incorporating an audio-visual navigation. It also comes with a new 12.3-inch high-resolution digital instrument cluster that provides crystal-clear information to the driver.

The Sorento sits at the heart of Kia's global SUV line-up, which also includes the Seltos, Stonic, Sportage, and Telluride. The next-generation model is based on an all-new platform, and is the collaborative effort between all three studios within Kia's global design network, in Korea, Europe and North America.

