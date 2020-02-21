Geneva Motor Show 2020: Bugatti To Showcase Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive

Three years after the Chiron was first delivered to the first customer, production for the hypercar has now reached the second phase. their brand new Chiron1, production has reached its second half and now at the 2020 Geneva Motor Show the company is all set to bring in the 250th Chiron. It's called the Chiron Sport Edition Noire Sportive and with this the company has produced 250 cars and more than 150 already paid for, fewer than 100 units are still available for sale.

Stephan Winkelmann, President, Bugatti, said, "After a year full of records, this 250th Chiron represents the cornerstone for another year of extraordinary accomplishments. Every single Chiron has proven that we are rightfully standing at the pinnacle of automotive craftsmanship."

The hypercar gets an 8.0-litre 16-cylinder engine which packs in a punch with more than 1600 horsepower on offer. This 250th Chiron is not only distinctive due to its role in marking the end of the first half of the production cycle but has its exclusive bits as well. The Edition Noire Sportive sees the Chiron get a ton of black enhancements which add to the sportiness of the car. There are the matte black finish covers and the matte black on the front spoiler, radiator grille and even the wheels. The black finish is even infact on the quad-exhaust that the Chiron boasts of. The black theme continues on the inside too with the black seats and even the switchgear dressed in black.

