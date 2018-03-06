Geneva Motor Show 2018: Skoda Vision X Concept Unveiled

Skoda has finally pulled the wraps off the much anticipated Vision X concept at the ongoing Geneva International Motor Show 2018. The new Skoda Vision X concept is the Czech carmaker's vision of the urban crossover of the future. Adapting the characteristic features from the Skoda's current SUV models - the Kodiaq and the Karoq, with the new Vision X, the company also showcases a sustainable drive concept that combines a CNG-and petrol-powered engine with an electric motor. According to Skoda the new drivetrain provides spontaneous power delivery and increased agility and makes low CO2 emissions of less than 90 grams per kilometre.

Skoda Vision X Concept previews company's future SUV

The Skoda Vision X previews the Czech carmaker's next addition to its SUV line-up, and the production model of the concept SUV is likely to be positioned below the Karoq. Skoda says the with its compact exterior and smart interior dimensions, along with advanced infotainment features, the new Vision X is designed to address the modern lifestyle of active target groups. Thus, the new Vision X will offer driving pleasure both in urban traffic and when venturing off-road.

Skoda Vision X is designed for modern, active target audience

Talking about the new concept car, Bernhard Maier, CEO Skoda Auto said, "Emotive design, modern drive technology and full connectivity: with the Skoda Vision X concept study we are presenting our vision of a modern urban crossover. The exterior design provides a concrete view of the third member of the successful SUV family. With this model, we will attract even more customers to the Skoda brand going forward."

Skoda Vision X concept employs Skoda's crystalline design language

Visually, the new Vision X concept comes with the company's signature crystalline design philosophy, accentuated by the signature butterfly grille, LED headlamps, sporty 20-inch two-tone alloy wheels in a 3D design, and smart LED taillamps among other. Talking about the exterior design, Oliver Stefani, Head of Design Skoda Auto said, "The design of the Skoda Vision X expresses a zest for life and enthusiasm for an active urban lifestyle. The design language typically seen in Skoda SUV models has been rigorously carried over to a new vehicle segment." In terms of dimensions, the Vision X is 4,255 mm long, 1,807 mm wide and 1,537 mm high along with a wheelbase of 2,645 mm and the boot has a capacity of 380 litres.

Skoda Vision X concept gets the company's latest infotainment and connectivity features

The Vision X also gets the company's latest infotainment and connectivity features and offers digital services such as Smart Parking, HoppyGo, TwoGo and CareDriver, with functions like - direct the driver to available parking spaces, offer the car for rental when it is not needed, offer car sharing opportunities, or, for example, ensure that children are picked up from nursery if their parent or guardian cannot make it on time.

Skoda Vision X comes with a unique petrol-CNG-electric powertrain

Powering the Skoda Vision X is an advanced hybrid system that comes with a 1.5-litre G-TEC combustion engine with four cylinders and turbocharger has been specially developed for use with CNG (compressed natural gas). The CNG drive is supported by two electric motors: the belt-driven starter generator of the combustion engine and a separate one on the rear axle. Combined, the combustion engine and the second motor provide continuous all-wheel drive. The second motor gets its energy from a 48-volt lithium-ion battery, while the lithium-ion battery charges while driving thanks to brake energy recovery. The CNG drive system delivers a power output of 128 bhp and a maximum torque of 200 Nm, and the electric motors add an additional torque of 70 Nm. Thanks to an additional petrol reserve tank, the Vision X has a range of up to 650 kilometres. The Skoda Vision X to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 9.3 seconds; it has a top speed of 200 kmph.

