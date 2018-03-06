Geneva Motor Show 2018 Live Updates: Car Launches; Images, Specifications

The Geneva Motor Show is one of the biggest auto events and witnesses the participation of almost every major manufacturer in Europe. It's also the first major European show on the calendar each year, which means there's a host of interesting new displays, launches, concepts and unveils that preview what the automotive world will look like years from now. This year too, carmakers will be putting their best foot forward with a host of luxury cars, performance cars and electric vehicles as well. We bring you all the action from ground zero at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, with models that will be relevant for India as well.