The Geneva Motor Show is one of the biggest auto events and witnesses the participation of almost every major manufacturer in Europe. It's also the first major European show on the calendar each year, which means there's a host of interesting new displays, launches, concepts and unveils that preview what the automotive world will look like years from now. This year too, carmakers will be putting their best foot forward with a host of luxury cars, performance cars and electric vehicles as well. We bring you all the action from ground zero at the Geneva Motor Show 2018, with models that will be relevant for India as well.
Geneva Motor Show 2018 Live Updates: Car Launches; Images, Specifications
The Audi e-tron quattro SUV is expected to hit the market by the end of this year in Europe in the production-spec guise.
The all-electric Audi e-tron quattro SUV is also equipped with 3 electric motors for a total output of 320 kW and it is capable of DC fast-charging up to 150 kW.
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Audi e-Tron Quattro
Audi says the e-tron quattro offers nearly 500 km of range on a 95 kWh battery pack.
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Audi e-Tron Quattro
Audi has unveiled the production version of its first all-electric vehicle with the e-tron quattro. The model that debuts at Geneva will be the company's first electric vehicle built from ground up.
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion Autonomous Car
With autonomous cars set to be more popular in the future, the Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion concept showcases the brand's idea of what the future will be like.
The Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion concept is a four-door vehicle and its proportions are similar to some of the production cars from the brand, however, the big changes are inside where all the conventional controls have been done away with.
You can check out complete details on the I.D. Vizzion concept HERE.
The Volkswagen I.D. Vizzion concept is a four-door vehicle and its proportions are similar to some of the production cars from the brand, however, the big changes are inside where all the conventional controls have been done away with.
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Skoda Vision X
Skoda says the with its compact exterior and smart interior dimensions, along with advanced infotainment features, the new Vision X is designed to address the modern lifestyle of active target groups. Thus, the new Vision X will offer driving pleasure both in urban traffic and when venturing off-road.
You can read our detailed report about the new Skoda Vision X HERE.
The Skoda Vision X Concept uses a CNG-petrol powered engine with an electric motor, which the company says provides spontaneous power delivery and increased agility, while lowering CO2 emissions to less than 90 g/km.
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Skoda Vision X
The Skoda Vision X adaps from the characteristics of the Kodiaq and Karoq in the automaker's line-up, and also showcases a new sustainable drive concept from the manufacturer.
Geneva Motor Show 2018: Skoda Vision X
Skoda's iteration of an urban crossover, the Czech carmaker has taken the wraps off the Vision X concept at the Geneva Motor Show 2018.
Here's a look at the Skoda Vision X Concept:
