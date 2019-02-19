New Cars and Bikes in India

Geneva 2019: Tata Motors To Reveal New Generation Passenger Vehicles

Tata Motors will be revealing its new generation passenger vehicles at 2019 Geneva Motor Show next month. We list down what you can expect from the Indian automaker at the global event.

Tata is likely showcase a new EV, 45X and the 7-seater Harrier at the Geneva Motor Show 2019
Geneva Motor Show 2018

Tata Motors has been a regular at the Geneva Motors Show right from its Indica days. The manufacturer completed 20 years at Geneva last year, and showcased the very interesting E-Vision concept too. For its 21st outing at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Indian auto giant plans a huge reveal at the annual event and will be showcasing its new generation of passenger vehicles at the global platform. The manufacturer has announced it will "bring to life concepts, showcased at Geneva 2018" so you can expect an exciting line-up of conventional and electric vehicles making their debut. The 2019 Geneva Motor Show is scheduled between March 5 and 17, 2019.

Tata's new electric vehicle will be all-new and is expected to offer a range of 200-250 km

Tata Motors is expected to bring at least four new concept and production models at the Geneva Motor Show this year, most noticeable of which will be the all-new electric vehicle concept. While little is known about the EV, the automaker recently confirmed that the upcoming EV concept will be a completely new product and could be based on the automaker's new Alpha modular platform. The new electric car is expected to offer a range of 200-250 km on a single charge and could hit in the next two years. The new EV will also mark a number of collaborations for Tata Motors as it plans to develop a complete eco-system around electric vehicles.

tata evision concept sedan

Tata EVision Concept could spawn a new compact sedan from the automaker

Tata Motors is also likely to reveal a new prototype of the E-Vision concept at Geneva this year. The sedan could see both conventional engines and an electric powertrain previewing a new compact sedan from the manufacturer. The E-Vision concept was based on the OMEGARC EV platform and boasted of an impressive design language and performance figures with 0-100 kmph coming in seven seconds and a top speed of 200 kmph. Going by Tata's recent products, we expect the E-Vision to carry a host of the design details on the production version as well.

tata h5x

The seven-seater Tata Harrier could be displayed at Geneva, ahead of its launch this year

The Indian auto major is also likely to bring the near production versions of the Tata 45X concept hatchback and the seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier at the annual show in Switzerland among a host of new concepts. The company has not confirmed any of its exhibits for Geneva yet, but expect the teasers to show up on the brand's social media handles as we get closer to the unveil date.

The new products are a part of Tata Motors' turnaround 2.0 strategy that will see the company expand its presence across multiple segments. This will include passenger vehicles, both large and small, and more importantly the addition of electric vehicles to its stable as the popularity for EVs grows. Keep watching this space as we will be bringing all the updates live from the launch event.

