Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed

The 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet was revealed in images at the beginning of this year and the iconic open-top supercar has finally made its first public appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The new 911 Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine which develops 444 bhp at 6500 rpm and 530 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm and is mated to a new dual-clutch eight-speed transmission. The updated engine has enough grunts to pull the 911 Cabriolet to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and inn-turn to a top speed of 306 kmph. The performance can further be accentuated with the optional Sport Chrono Package which enables it to clock triple digit speeds in 3.7 seconds.

Porsche 911 1.79 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

The soft-top of the Porsche 911 Cabriolet can be operated at speeds up to 50 kmph. The soft-top of the Porsche 911 Cabriolet can be operated at speeds up to 50 kmph.

Also Read: Exclusive: New Generation Porsche 911 India Launch Details Revealed

Porsche has also tweaked the engine mounts to make the new 911 Convertible more rigid than the outgoing model. This time around it also gets the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis. It is also equipped with shorter springs, even more rigid front and rear anti-roll bars and the chassis has been lowered by 10 mm. Furthermore, Porsche has given it the wet mode as standard for better traction on slippery surfaces along with a driver warning system. Another standard fitment is the camera based warning and brake assist system which detects the risk of collision and initiates the brakes accordingly. It also gets other driving aids as part of the optional package, for instance, there is the Night vision assist with thermal imaging camera and adaptive cruise control. Then customers can also opt for the stop-and-go function and reversible occupant protection which besides activating the seat-belt pre-tensioners also shuts the roof and windows if it detects a situation of a collision.

Also Read: 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed

The soft top of the new Porsche 911 Cabriolet contains magnesium in a bid to prevent the roof from ballooning at high speeds. The roof can be operated at speeds up to 50 kmph and it takes around 12 seconds to completely open or shut it. The Porsche 911 Cabriolet is likely to go on sale in India by the end of this year. We still don't have any update about the India launch of the 911 Cabriolet but we expect it to come to India along with the Porsche 911 which will be launching on April 11 according to our exclusive report.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.