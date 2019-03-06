New Cars and Bikes in India

Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed

The new 911 Cabriolet can clock triple-digit speeds in 3.9 seconds in its standard form and in 3.7 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono Package.

View Photos
The 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet comes with a more powerful engine and advanced dynamics.

Highlights

  • The 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet gets a revised and more powerful engine.
  • It gets the Porsche Active Suspension Management as a standard fitment.
  • The performance can be accentuated with the optional Sport Chrono Package
Geneva Motor Show 2018

 

The 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet was revealed in images at the beginning of this year and the iconic open-top supercar has finally made its first public appearance at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The new 911 Cabriolet is powered by a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol engine which develops 444 bhp at 6500 rpm and 530 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm and is mated to a new dual-clutch eight-speed transmission. The updated engine has enough grunts to pull the 911 Cabriolet to 100 kmph in 3.9 seconds and inn-turn to a top speed of 306 kmph. The performance can further be accentuated with the optional Sport Chrono Package which enables it to clock triple digit speeds in 3.7 seconds.

Porsche 911

1.79 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Porsche 911

k6tpj37 The soft-top of the Porsche 911 Cabriolet can be operated at speeds up to 50 kmph.

Also Read: Exclusive: New Generation Porsche 911 India Launch Details Revealed

Porsche has also tweaked the engine mounts to make the new 911 Convertible more rigid than the outgoing model. This time around it also gets the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) sport chassis. It is also equipped with shorter springs, even more rigid front and rear anti-roll bars and the chassis has been lowered by 10 mm. Furthermore, Porsche has given it the wet mode as standard for better traction on slippery surfaces along with a driver warning system. Another standard fitment is the camera based warning and brake assist system which detects the risk of collision and initiates the brakes accordingly. It also gets other driving aids as part of the optional package, for instance, there is the Night vision assist with thermal imaging camera and adaptive cruise control. Then customers can also opt for the stop-and-go function and reversible occupant protection which besides activating the seat-belt pre-tensioners also shuts the roof and windows if it detects a situation of a collision.

Also Read: 2019 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed

0 Comments

The soft top of the new Porsche 911 Cabriolet contains magnesium in a bid to prevent the roof from ballooning at high speeds. The roof can be operated at speeds up to 50 kmph and it takes around 12 seconds to completely open or shut it. The Porsche 911 Cabriolet is likely to go on sale in India by the end of this year. We still don't have any update about the India launch of the 911 Cabriolet but we expect it to come to India along with the Porsche 911 which will be launching on April 11 according to our exclusive report.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Porsche 911 with Immediate Rivals

Porsche 911
Porsche
911
Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG
GT
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar
F-Type
Audi TT
Audi
TT
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari
488 GTB
Ferrari California
Ferrari
California
TAGS :
Porsche 911 Porsche 911 Cabriolet Porsche 911 Convertible Porsche 911 Cabriolet Design Porsche 911 Cabriolet Performance Porsche 911 Cabriolet Engine Porsche 911 Cabriolet Specifications Porsche 911 Cabriolet Cabin Porsche cars Porsche cars in India Porsc

Latest News

Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
Olectra-BYD Deploys 40 Electric Buses In Hyderabad; Now Has Over 100 e-Buses In India
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold Ever
2019 Geneva: Bugatti La Voiture Noire Is The Most Expensive New Car Sold Ever
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Geneva 2019: Porsche 911 Cabriolet Revealed
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
Tata Motors Partners With Wise Travel India To Supply Tigor EVs In Delhi
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
2020 Hyundai Sonata Revealed Ahead Of Public Debut At NY Auto Show
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Delhi Gets First Automated Driving Test Centre; To Be Maintained By Maruti Suzuki India
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters
Avan Motors To Launch Range Of New Electric Scooters
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
2019 Geneva: Volkswagen I.D. Buggy Concept Revealed
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Carlos Ghosn Set to Be Released on Bail After Prosecutors' Appeal Fails
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
Sergio Marchionne Declared World Car Person Of The Year
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
2019 World Car Awards: Hyundai Santro, Suzuki Jimny Make It To The Top Three Finalists List
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R S-CNG Variant Launched; Prices Start At 4.84 Lakh
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed
2019 Geneva: Aston Martin Lagonda All-Terrain Revealed
Geneva 2019: Audi Q4 e-Tron Concept Makes Public Debut
Geneva 2019: Audi Q4 e-Tron Concept Makes Public Debut
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400: What's New
2019 Bajaj Dominar 400: What's New

Popular Cars

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300

₹ 9.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.1
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

₹ 4.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Harrier

Tata Harrier

₹ 15.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 6.07 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 6.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Hyundai 2018 Santro

Hyundai 2018 Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Porsche 911 Alternatives

Mercedes-AMG GT
Mercedes-AMG GT
₹ 2.45 - 2.61 Crore *
Jaguar F-Type
Jaguar F-Type
₹ 1.06 - 3.27 Crore *
Audi TT
Audi TT
₹ 76.48 Lakh *
Ferrari 488 GTB
Ferrari 488 GTB
₹ 4.44 Crore *
Ferrari California
Ferrari California
₹ 4.44 Crore *
View More
Explore 911
×
Explore Now
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities