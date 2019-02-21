New Cars and Bikes in India

Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition Revealed

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition bids adieu to the two-seater roadster that has been on sale for nearly 23 years.

Geneva Motor Show 2018

The future of the Mercedes-Benz SLC convertible has been in the doldrums for a while now, and it now seems the automaker is ready to pull the plug on the two-door roadster. The German auto giant has announced the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition that commemorate the end of the model that was on sale for nearly 23 years. The new SLC Final Edition will make its public debut at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show coming up next month, while the brand hasn't announced plans of a replacement anytime soon. The Mercedes-Benz SLC started life as the SLK before the brand's nomenclature changed the moniker in 2016. The current generation of the car codenamed R172 has been on sale globally since 2011.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 RedArt Edition Launched In India

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC gets the AMG treatment and a new yellow paint scheme

Giving a special touch to the 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition, the model gets a special yellow paint scheme along with black and grey colour options. The original SLK was originally launched in the black shade, and the final edition replicates the same. The SLC Final Edition is based on the AMG Line version and gets redesigned bumpers, and new 18-inch AMG five-spoke alloy wheels. The door handles, mirror caps, and rear brace are all finished in high-gloss black. The AMG Line also lowers the suspension by 10 mm, while braking performance is improved thanks to the new perforated discs.

The cabin also gets the special treatment comprising black and silver leather upholstery with carbon-fibre finishes, Final Edition badges on the fenders and the floor mats. The car also gets memory seats and Airscarf function as standard with the latter keeping the driver and passenger's necks warm.

With respect to engine options, the Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition will be offered with petrol engines ranging between 1.6-litre four-cylinder to the 3.0-litre V6. The latter will be available on the Mercedes-AMG SLC 43. Power output will vary between 154 bhp going all the way to 383 bhp on the AMG version. The SLC 180 and 200 will be available with the 6-speed manual transmission internationally, while the SLC 300 and the SLC 43 will be offered with the 9-speed automatic gearbox. The convertible can hit 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

2a9581d8

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition will be offered in four engine options

The Mercedes-Benz SLC has survived three generations since it first arrived in 1996, and the company has sold over 7.1 lakh units of the popular convertible that is based on the C-Class platform. The second generation of the model arrived in 2004 The SLK also marked the start of a new era for the traditional Mercedes-Benz brand, and its roof design served as a model for many other open-top vehicles.

0 Comments

The SLK and thereafter the SLC has also been on sale in India for years. The current model on sale in India is the Mercedes-AMG SLC 43 that draws power from the V6 motor with 364 bhp on tap. The Mercedes-Benz SLC Final Edition will go on sale in a number of markets by 2020 including the US. Mercedes-Benz India too could bring the Final Edition here, possibly by the end of 2019 or early next year.

