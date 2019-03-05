New Cars and Bikes in India

Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Makes Public Debut

After revealing the 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC in late February, the carmaker has now showcased the updated model at the Geneva Motor Show 2019.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with the new range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines
The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC facelift has finally made its public debut at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show. In fact, it was just last week that the Stuttgart-based carmaker revealed the SUV. The new 2020 model comes with updated styling, along with new and updated features. The SUV also features the Mercedes-Benz's new-generation four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines. The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC will be globally launched later this year, while India is likely to get it towards the end of 2019 or early 2020.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with the new range of four-cylinder petrol and diesel engines - GLC 300 4MATIC, GLC 220d 4MATIC, GLC 300d 4MATIC. The 300 4MATIC gets a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes about 255 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. In Europe, this one also comes with an electric motor that offers an additional 10 kW of power and 150 Nm torque. The 2.0-litre diesel engine powering the 220d model makes 192 bhp and 400 Nm torque, while the 300d model makes 241 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. All models come mated to the 9G-TRONIC automatic gearbox.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a revised set of LED taillamps with new rectangular elements

The updated Mercedes-Benz GLC is visually is very similar to the pre-facelift model, save for some new exterior changes like - a new grille with fluted inserts for the twin slats along with a black surface for the three-pointed star logo at the centre. The SUV also gets revised headlamps are new and now come with LED units as standard with new LED daytime running lamps, along with a new front bumper, housing a new chrome element, and new angular air intakes. The GLC facelift also comes with new alloy wheels ranging from 17 to 19 inches, in addition to a revised set of LED taillamps with new rectangular elements and the integrated exhausts have a sharp-edged trapezoidal outline, instead of the existing more curvaceous appearance.

The cabin of the facelifted Mercedes-Benz GLC also gets updated interior, finished in black and the centre console trim gets the option of either piano lacquer finish or the two new wood surface finishes - open-pore ash wood and walnut. However, the biggest highlight, of course, is the addition of the MBUX system that includes a digital instrument cluster and infotainment screen in a wide bezel. There are multiple options to access the system - the touchscreen display, touch control buttons on the steering wheel, voice control, gesture control, or the touchpad on the centre console.

The updated model also comes with Dynamic Body Control suspension with infinitely adjustable dampers for the front and rear axle, and an Off-Road Engineering Package which adds Off-Road and Off-Road+ driving modes. The Driving Assistance Package adds adaptive cruise control capable of braking to a stop, active steering assist, lane change assist, and route-based speed adaptation.

Geneva 2019: Mercedes-Benz GLC Facelift Makes Public Debut
