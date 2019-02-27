Geneva 2019: Jeep Compass S Special Edition Revealed For Europe

Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) Group will be showcasing the new Jeep Compass S Special Edition model at the upcoming 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The compact SUV has been a massive hit for the automaker not only in India but in Europe as well and the S edition will be bringing cosmetic upgrades to the SUV to celebrate the same. With respect to changes, the Jeep Compass S will sport a new two-tone pearl white paint job with a contrasting black roof, along with new 19-inch low gloss granite crystal wheels. The car has been further spruced up by a brushed finish to the grille, badges, fog lamp bezels and more. The car also gets Bi-Xenon headlamps with automatic high beam function.

The cabin on the Jeep Compass S also gets the special treatment with all black leather upholstery with contrast tungsten coloured stitching, anodised gunmetal finish on the centre console and the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is loaded on the feature front and comes equipped with adaptive cruise control, 8-wat adjustable front seats, power tailgate and a Beats sourced audio system.

For Europe, Jeep has confirmed that the Compass S will be offered with the 1.4-litre MultiAir 2 turbocharged petrol along with the 1.6-litre MultiJet II turbo diesel. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel that is also seen on the Indian version, will be available as well. Transmission options will comprise the 6-speed manual and 9-speed automatic, while the Compass gets All-Wheel Drive (AWD) as optional.

The Jeep Compass S will go on sale in Europe in the second quarter of 2019 and joins the S special edition versions rolled out for the Renegade, Cherokee and the Grand Cherokee SUVs in the automaker's line-up. Jeep India is yet to confirm if the Compass S will make its way to India, even as we wait for the off-road spec Compass Trailhawk variant that is expected to arrive sometime later this year.

