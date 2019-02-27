New Cars and Bikes in India

Geneva 2019: 7-Seater Harrier Tata H7X Concept Teased

The Tata H7X is the seven-seater version based on the Harrier and will be revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month, and will make its production debut later this year.

Geneva Motor Show 2018

After confirming the production name for the 45X concept, Tata Motors  has now released a new video teasing a SUV based on the OMEGARC platform. The teaser includes the three-quarter silhouette of the upcoming model, which is expected to be the seven-seater version of the Tata Harrier. Codenamed H7X, the seven-seater model could get a different name for the production model, which is slated to arrive towards the end of this year. The H7X will make its global debut at the Geneva Motor Show on March 5, alongside a host of new concept and production models from Tata Motors.

The Tata H7X will get considerable changes over the Tata Harrier and the teaser silhouette offers a glimpse of the same. Most noticeable is the upright tailgate as opposed to the angular one on the Harrier. The rear quarter-glass is also likely to be larger, in favour of more light entering the cabin where the third row seats will be placed. The H7X is expected to share the same wheelbase as the Harrier, albeit being longer in proportions. The cargo space though should take a hit on the H7X, but do expect foldable seats for the second and third row.

The Tata H7X will be longer and sport a different rear design over the Harrier

Furthermore, the teaser showcases bits like roof rails and a floorboard on the H7X concept, while the model is likely to arrive with 18-inch alloy wheels. The new SUV uses the same Impact 2.0 design language as the Harrier, but expect to see styling changes at the front over the recently launched model.

Engine options could be shared with the Harrier including the 2.0-litre Kryotec diesel albeit with about 170 bhp, and the 6-speed manual transmission. The powertrain is expected to arrive on the Harrier too in the future. The Tata H7X will command a premium price tag over the Harrier, so expect prices to start around ₹ 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The model will take on the Mahindra XUV500 and the Toyota Innova Crysta in the segment. Tata will also bring the Altroz, 45X electric hatchback and possibly micro-SUV concept at Geneva this year.

