Geneva 2018: World Car Of The Year Top Three Finalists Announced

The World Car Awards announced the top three finalists for the 2018 World Car Of the Year Awards at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show. Category finalists were also announced.

World Car Of The Year 2018 Finalists

  • The 2018 World Car Of The Year top 3 are all SUVs for a 2nd year in a row
  • The Range Rover Velar, Volvo XC60 and Mazda CX-5 will fight for top award
  • Other category top three nominees have also been announced
Geneva Motor Show 2018

As is tradition, the World Car Of the Year top three finalists for the overall crown and the individual categories have been announced at the 2018 Geneva Auto Show. The top three finalists for the prestigious Car Of The Year for the second year in a row are SUVs or crossovers. The three SUVs are the Range Rover Velar, the Mazda CX-5 and the Volvo XC60. The final announcement to crown the winner of the prestigious World Car Awards will be announced at the upcoming New York Auto Show later this month. Last year too, the top three finalists for the prestigious award were all SUVs clearly showing the direction in which the global automotive industry and buyer trends are heading. The 2017 World Car Of The Year award went to the Jaguar F-Pace.

Category Nominees are as follows,

World Car Of The Year 2018 Finalists:

1. Range Rover Velar

2. Volvo XC60

3. Mazda CX-5

wcoty finalists for urban car

(World Urban Car Of The Year Finalists)

World Urban Car Of The Year 2018 Finalists:

1. Suzuki Swift

2. Volkswagen Polo

3. Ford Fiesta

wcoty finalists

(World Luxury Car Of The Year Finalists)

World Luxury Car Of The Year 2018 Finalists:

1. Audi A8

2. Porsche Cayenne

3. Porsche Panamera

world performance car of the year finalists

(World Performance Car OF The Year Finalists)

World Performance Car Of The Year 2018 Finalists:

1. BMW M5

2. Honda Civic Type R

3. Lexus LC 500

world green car of the year finalists

World Green Car OF The Year Finalists

World Green Car Of The Year 2018 Finalists:

1. BMW 530e iPerformance

2. Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

3. Nissan Leaf

world car design of the year finalists

(World Car Design Of The Year Finalists)

World Car Design Of The Year 2018 Finalists:

1. Volvo XC60

2. Range Rover Velar

3. Lexus LC 500

