Geneva 2018: Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge With 242 bhp Engine Introduced

The newly introduced Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge Edition gets a new 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged engine that make 242 bhp and gets new styling features.

The Skoda Octavia vRS comes with a new 2.0-litre TSI engine that maker 242 bhp
Geneva Motor Show 2018

Skoda has officially introduced a hotter 'Octavia vRS Challenge package' at the ongoing Geneva Motor Show 2018. This new variant of the popular performance sedan comes with a new 2.0-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes about 242 bhp and consists of exclusive design and equipment features for both the interior and exterior. The special edition Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge is likely to be launched later this year.

Skoda Octavia
Skoda Octavia

Visually the new Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge special edition includes the optional 'black package' external mirror covers, front grille frame and, for the combi version, roof railings in glossy black colour. The car runs on the new 18 inch Gemini alloy wheels in black design to match the reach of the styling elements.

skoda octavia vrs challenge edition cabin

Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge Edition Cabin

The cabin, on the other hand, comes with a revised leather package embroidered with red stitching on the steering wheel, gear stick and handbrake. The car comes with a 3-spoke multi-functional steering wheel with audio and phone controls and RS badge, while the instrument cluster comes with Maxi DOT colour display with lap timer (controlled via the steering wheel) and rest of the features that you find in the regular Skoda Octavia v ₹

skoda octavia vrs challenge edition features

Skoda Octavia vRS Challenge Edition Features New Wheels

The regular Octavia also gets a minor update at the Geneva Motor Show as Skoda has now introduced its new digital instrument panel, which was first introduced in the Skoda Karoq. The panel's display can be individually programmed and the size and positioning of the information displayed can also be freely configured. In addition to speed, rpm, fuel gauge or the navigational destination, information about the sound system, telephone or assistance systems can also be displayed on the screen behind the steering wheel.

Skoda Octavia
Skoda
Octavia
