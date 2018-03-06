New Cars and Bikes in India

Geneva 2018: Range Rover SV Coupe Revealed

The newly introduced, Range Rover SV coupe is the world's first full-size luxury SUV coupe. Created by the Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations, JLR will makes on 999 examples of this limited-edition two-door Range Rover SV coupe.

Highlights

  • Range Rover SV coupe is a limited-edition two-door SUV
  • Only 999 will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide
  • This is also the first Range Rover with a 23-inch wheel option

Land Rover has unveiled the limited-edition two-door Range Rover SV coupe at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show. It's the world's first full-size luxury SUV coupe and created by Land Rover Design and Special Vehicle Operations. Only 999 will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide.

Land Rover Range Rover
1.94 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Land Rover Range Rover

Gerry McGovern, Chief Design Officer, Land Rover, said: "The Range Rover SV Coupé is a celebration of the Range Rover bloodline. With a dramatic two-door silhouette, this breath-taking four seat coupé alludes to its unique heritage while being thoroughly modern and contemporary. Beautifully realised and superbly engineered, the Range Rover SV Coupé delivers the most distinguished, luxurious and exclusive Range Rover ever built."

range rover sv coupe

Only 999 will be hand-crafted by SVO for clients worldwide

The SV Coupe sees the signature floating roof, continuous waist and tapering tail which are instantly recognisable as Range Rover DNA. It also sees the use of power-close doors with frameless glass which is a nice design touch. It comes with various body colour combinations, including a new Contour Graphic available in four duo-tone colourways, are offset by unique side vent and grille designs. This is also the first Range Rover with a 23-inch wheel option.

Each SV Coupe will be hand-assembled, taking into account the client's needs, by the experts at the SVO Technical Centre in the UK - a first for Range Rover.

range rover sv coupe cabin

The Range Rover SV Coupe is the fastest-ever full-size luxury SUV Coupe

John Edwards, Land Rover Special Operations Managing Director, said: "The introduction of the new SV Coupé brings a new level of individual expression to the Range Rover portfolio and builds on the success of Special Vehicle Operations' existing bespoke Range Rover programme. Feedback from SV clients who have already seen the vehicle in confidential commissioning sessions has been overwhelmingly positive."

The SV Coupe is also the fastest-ever full-size Range Rover, with a 265 kmph top speed. It's powered by a 5.0-litre Supercharged V8 petrol powertrain which punches out 557 bhp making it the most powerful full-size Range Rover, and it can hit a 0-100 kmph in just 5 seconds.

The suspension is tuned to provide a more driver-focused edge than the standard Range Rover, with a ride height lowered by 8mm. The SV Coupe gets a permanent four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer box and Active Locking Rear Differential. Assisted by Terrain Response 2 featuring Dynamic, Eco, Comfort, Grass Gravel Snow, Mud and Ruts, Sand and Rock Crawl programmes, it comes with 900mm maximum wading depth - and a maximum towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes.

