Geneva 2018: Polestar 1 Makes Its Global Debut

Polestar, which is Volvo's electric performance brand, has showcased the Polestar 1, which is its first ever model. Polestar was earlier Volvo's performance brand but was re-introduced as a standalone company that will be making only electric cars, in 2017. The Polestar 1 was first showcased at Shanghai in later 2017. This is the European debut of the Polestar 1. The car is a 2+2 GT Coupe, which gets a hybrid engine that makes 600 bhp and 1,000 Nm of peak torque. On purely electric power, the car has a range of 150 kilometres, which is the most of any hybrid car in the world. The front wheels are powered by an internal combustion engine and there is also a double electric rear axle drive system with a total battery power output of 34 kWh.

Polestar has started taking pre-orders for the Polestar 1 at a price of 2,500 pound sterling. Initially, the Polestar 1 will be launched only in six countries which are USA, Sweden, Germany, Norway and the Netherlands. Later, Polestar will launch the car is 12 more countries which are UK, Belgium, France, Finland, Poland, Austria, Spain, Italy, Denmark, Portugal and Canada. Polestar says that it has received interest from almost 6,000 customers.

Polestar has its production facility in Chengdu, China, whose foundation stone was laid in November last year. The company says that the construction is going well and it plans to start pre-production by the end of 2018. The company plans to manufacture 500 cars per year, with production starting in mid-2019.

