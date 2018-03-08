Geneva 2018: Lexus UX Compact Luxury Crossover Revealed

The compact luxury crossover segment has got a new entrant with the Lexus UX crossover that was revealed at the Geneva Motor Show 2018. The production-ready Lexus UX 250h competes in a segment along the likes of the BMW X2, Audi Q2, Volvo XC40 and the likes. The UX though is based on a completely new platform and also sports all-new engines from the Toyota family. Will it come to India? Well that's not certain for now, but we do think the model will be able to take on the Audi Q3 and BMW X1 in the country.

The Lexus UX emerges as a tamed version of its concept version that was showcased at the 2016 Paris Motor Show. The road-going model certainly gets the flamboyant design true to the Lexus family with the hour-glass shaped grille, sweptback headlamps and a swooping roofline. The crossover also comes with full-width taillights borrowed from the concept and are equipped with 120 individual LEDs. The rear styling also points towards a new design direction for the automaker.

Inside, the 2018 Lexus UX gets an evolved design language over the current models from the automaker. The dashboard design looks futuristic, while there are some neat additions like the LFA-styled digital dials, switchgear and widescreen infotainment system. You also get complete leather upholstery with cues from sashiko, a japanese quilting technique used for judo and kendo martial arts uniforms. The Lexus UX's cabin also boasts of LED ambient lighting using a wireless system.

2018 Lexus UX Geneva Motor Show

The all-new Lexus UX is based on Toyota's new GA-C global architecture that ensures lowest centre of gravity aimed at better handling, while it also gets segment leading turning circle of 34 feet. Also debuting on the UX are two new engines from Toyota including a 2.0-litre petrol that makes 168 bhp. The in-line four-cylinder motor is said to use "high-speed combustion to achieve enhanced thermal efficiency," and comes paired to the brand's first 'Direct Shift-CVT'.

There is also the Lexus UX 250h, which uses the same engine but with a self-charging hybrid powertrain, which cumulatively makes 176 bhp and is paired to the new CVT unit. There will be the option of E-Four or all-wheel drive on the UX.

Lexus will also introduce the F Sport version of the UX that gets a slightly more aggressive design and interior additions, along with hardware upgrades. There will be an Adaptive Variable Suspension engineered to minimise roll when changing lanes or cornering. The car will also get the Lexus Safety System+ that includes a pre-collision system and radar detection, while Lexus Co Drive adds Lane Tracing Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control, as well as Auto High Beam and Road Sign Assist.

The 2018 Lexus UX will be going on sale internationally in the second half of the year.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.