Geneva 2018: Lamborghini Huracan Performante Spyder Unveiled

Automobili Lamborghini has unveiled the Huracan Performante Spyder and it's an absolute looker. The inherent design, technology and performance features of the Huracan Performante are as fundamental in the Spyder. Its open-top design clearly differentiates the Spyder from its coupe counterpart, with roof both open and closed. The Performante borrows design cues from the Super Trofeo race cars and performance motorcycles with their naked, open-frame streetfighter characters remind that the Huracan Performante Spyder is a super sports car as capable on the track as the road.

The Huracan Performante Spyder gets the same 5-litre engine as the Coupe

The Huracan Performante Spyder takes the zenith of Huracan developments, combined with the enhanced emotion of driving a convertible," says Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Automobili Lamborghini. "The Huracan Performante already provides the most heightened feedback and emotion from road and track, and the Huracan Performante Spyder puts the driver even closer to asphalt and air, as well as the unique resonance of a naturally-aspirated Lamborghini engine."

The Huracan Performante Spyder does a 0-100 kmph sprint in 3.1 seconds

The Huracan Performante Spyder gets a 5.2-litre V10 naturally-aspirated engine which punches out 630 bhp and there's 600Nm of torque on offer. The permanent four-wheel drive Spyder accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 3.1 seconds while 0-200 kmph in 9.3 seconds. The top speed of the Huracan Performante Spyder is 325 kmph and matches its coupé stablemate. Given the fact that Lamborghini has brought all of its latest cars to India, we can expect this one on Indian roads soon.

