Geneva 2018: China's LVCHI Auto Unveils Venere Electric Limousine

China's LVCHI Auto has unveiled the Venere, its first full-electric limousine at the Geneva Motor Show and it will go into production by next year. Now, you may be wondering why we are calling this 5-metre long Venere a limousine. Well, it's not us but the folks over at LVCHI Auto, and we wonder why. Talking about the digits for the Venere electric Limousine, it comes with 4 electric motors, 2 at the rear and 2 at the front, and has the ability to churn out 1000 bhp of max power and a mammoth 1,540 Nm of torque. With a top speed of 286kmph, the Venere electric limousine can do 0-100kmph in just 2.5 seconds. It can travel about 650kms before making a halt to recharge.

(It will go into production by next year)

"We are proud to be here in Geneva presenting Venere, which we believe is a masterpiece of design and engineering, the future of Electric luxury cars. At LVCHI Auto we have a detailed plan to become one of the most recognized EV makers: Venere is how we present ourselves to the world," declared Xiangyin Wang, president of LVCHI Auto. "Our engineers, together with the ability of their counterparts at I.DE.A Institute, have been able to build a prototype which is ready to enter production in 2019. It is an astonishing result and I hope you will enjoy Venere as much as we did while designing it."

(The Venere Electric Limousine has an all digital instrument console)

The chassis of the Venere electric limousine is made of a composite material which is basically a sandwich of carbon fibre and honeycomb, to meet the torsional and bending stiffness needed by the high performance and the total weight. The frame is manufactured integrally by using the roof as a collaborative structural component. It is the first four-door four-seater with such characteristics. This central element is joined by aluminum chassis supports that are attached to the front and rear powertrain.

(The frame is manufactured integrally by using the roof as a collaborative structural component)

Started in 2016 in Shanghai, LVCHI Auto sets to step in the EV market with the aim to become one of its main players. The project of Venere kicked-off in July 2017 together with I.DE.A. Institute, an Italian design firm operating since 1978. According to LVCHI Auto, the idea behind Venere is to disrupt the electric vehicle market with innovative solutions that are yet to be seen on such vehicles.

