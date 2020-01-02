Genesis Teases Its First SUV - The GV80

The GV80 is the first SUV from the Genesis brand

Genesis shared the first official images of the GV80, which will be the brand's first SUV. While it's a teaser image that has been put out, there's a lot we can see of the car. The GV80 will be the fourth model to join the Genesis lineup and it will share the stage with the G70, G80 and G90 sedans. Like its sedan siblings, GV80 will be based on a rear-wheel-drive platform and all-wheel drive will be optional. The "V" in the GV80 marque represents versatility that only a Genesis SUV can offer.

The first things that you notice are the signature design elements. Surrounded by the high-tech Quad Lamps, the crest grille emphasises gravitas consistent with the positioning of GV80. The parabolic line runs smoothly along the side accentuated by lines above each wheel upping that oomph! quotient.

The Genesis GV80 gets the signature design elements like high-tech Quad Lamps, the crest grille

Sang Yup Lee, Senior Vice President, Head of Genesis Design added "The Quad Lamp, our design signature, introduces an unmistakable visual impression completely unique to Genesis."

The interior and exterior styling of GV80, a development of the GV80 Concept introduced at the 2017 New York auto show, was a collaboration between Genesis Design studios located in South Korea, the United States and Germany. The G-Matrix pattern appears in light fixtures throughout the exterior, as well the design of the wheels and according to the company, is inspired by beautiful orchids seen when diamonds are illuminated by light.

The Genesis GV80 sees a big touchscreen infotainment system with minimal physical buttons

The interior of GV80 focuses minimalism and the commanding driving position surrounded by high mounted control surfaces add to the SUV-ness of the car. The slim air vents stretch across the front to highlight the width of the cabin. There are minimal physical buttons with the new touch screen climate control. The center console is equipped with a jewel-like, rotating electronic gear selector which adds a bit of glamour to it all.

The Genesis GV80 is based on the rear-wheel-drive platform and all-wheel drive will be optional.

The Genesis GV80 will be launched in South Korea in January 2020 and the global launch will follow soon after that.

