General Motors To Add 1200 Jobs At Michigan Plants To Meet SUV Demand

General Motors plans to add more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing plants in Michigan to meet the growing demand for SUVs.

Published:
No. 1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Friday it plans to add more than 1,200 jobs at its Lansing plants in Michigan to meet the growing demand for its SUVs.

The plants will add about 800 employees for production of the Chevrolet Traverse and Buick Enclave SUVs, and about 400 employees to support the launch of the new Cadillac CT4 and CT5 sedans, the company said.

Passenger cars have fallen out of favor with buyers and automakers have focused on selling larger SUVs that are more profitable.

GM has invested more than $1 billion in its Lansing plants since 2015.

