General Motors Partners With Honda To Develop Next Gen Electric Battery

General Motors and Honda announced an agreement for new advanced chemistry battery components, including the cell and module, which will help both the companies accelerate their plans for all-electric vehicles. The next-generation battery will deliver higher energy density, smaller packaging and faster charging capabilities for both companies' future products, mainly for the North American market.

Under the agreement, the companies will collaborate based on GM's next generation battery system with the intent for Honda to source the battery modules from GM. The collaboration will support each company's respective and distinct vehicles.

Mark Reuss, General Motors Executive Vice President of Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain said, "This new, multiyear agreement with Honda further demonstrates General Motors' capability to innovate toward a profitable electric portfolio. GM's decades of electrification experience and strategic EV investments, alongside Honda's commitment to advancing mobility, will result in better solutions for our customers and progress on our zero emissions vision."

A partnership between GM and Honda is not new. Both the companies have already formed the industry's first manufacturing joint venture to produce an advanced hydrogen fuel cell system by 2020. The integrated development teams are working to deliver a more affordable commercial solution for fuel cell and hydrogen storage systems.

Takashi Sekiguchi, Chief Officer for Automobile Operations and Managing Officer of Honda said, "In addition to our ongoing joint development and production of fuel cells, this battery component collaboration will enable us to take a new step toward the realization of a sustainable society,"

