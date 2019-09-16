New Cars and Bikes in India

General Motors And Tata Consultancy Services Announce Partnership For Global Vehicle Engineering

Indian IT services giant TCS and General Motors have come together to form a partnership which will focus on future vehicle engineering.

GM and TCS have been working with each other for 16 years now

Highlights

  • TCS will acquire certain assets from GM's Bengaluru Technical Centre
  • Over 1,300 employees will be transferred from GM to TCS
  • The GM - TCS partnership will last five years

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of the giants in the IT industry and General Motors (GM), one of the biggest car manufacturers in the world have announced the partnership in future global vehicle engineering. Both companies have been working with each other for 16 years now. GM and TCS have signed an agreement which outlines that TCS will be acquiring certain assets at the GM Technical Centre in Bengaluru and will partner GM in its global vehicle program with engineering design services over the next five years.

GM will transfer over 1,300 employees from its Bengaluru Technical Centre to TCS which will include personnel working on propulsion systems, vehicle engineering, control development, creative design and special projects. The transaction and handover are expected to be completed by the end of September.

GM Vice President, Electrification, controls, software & electronics, Dan Nicholson said, "TCS has been an outstanding partner for 16 years. We are pleased to evolve our partnership even further, as we work to deliver on our commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion."

The GM Technical Centre in Bengaluru houses a design studio and an engineering centre with state-of-the-art, in-house electronics hardware and software testing and validation infrastructure. GM says that its Bengaluru facility has contributed to a number of innovations in GM's global vehicle portfolio over the years.

"We are delighted to elevate our long-standing relationship with GM to a strategic partnership. TCS is excited to be part of GM's efforts in next generation mobility, helping them design and engineer world class vehicles that set new benchmarks in driving experience, safety and emissions," said Regu Ayyaswamy, Global Head, Engineering and Industrial Services Practice, TCS. "We welcome GMTC-I's immensely talented engineers into the TCS family, and encourage them to take advantage of the vast learning and growth opportunities available, and to realise their potential."

