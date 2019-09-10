Gemopai Electric, a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric, has launched a new electric scooter in India called the Astrid Lite. It is priced at ₹ 79,999 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is also has introductory offers on the pre-bookings across dealerships. The Gemopai Astrid Lite will be available in five colours which are Eclectic Neon, Deep Indigo, Fiery Red, Burnt Charcoal and Fireball Orange. The deliveries of the scooter will begin first week of October onwards and the scooter will be sold in Nepal as well.

(The Gemopai Astrid Lite gets full LED lighting along with an LED colour instrument console as well)

Announcing the launch, Amit Raj Singh, Co-Founder, Gemopai Electric, said, "With Astrid Lite, our intention is to evolve the Electric Scooter options in the market for your everyday commuter. We want to offer products that are an exquisite blend of performance, style and experience. This perfect city scooter is focused at consumers looking for the best value buy and is primed to be a market disruptor with its unique design, fashionable colors, ride quality and service intention. At INR 79,999/- Astrid Lite is today the most affordable combination of best design and top performance in the country."

(The Gemopai Astrid Lite gets three riding modes, which are City, Sports and Economy)

The Gemopai Astrid Lite gets a 2,400 W electric motor along with a 1.7 kWh lithium-ion battery, which is of course removable. It gets a range of 75 to 90 km, depending on the riding mode that you choose. The scooter has a top speed of 65 kmph. There are three riding modes on offer which are City, Sport and Economy. One can also choose to get an extra battery installed in the scooter which doubles the range to about 150 - 180 km. The scooter is also capable of climbing up 18 degree gradient.

As far as features are concerned, the Astrid Lite gets full colour LED display along with full LED lighting, keyless start and a USB port as well. The scooter also gets disc brake at the front along with a drum brake at the rear. Other safety features include side-stand sensor, anti-theft sensor and electronic assist brake system (EABS).

